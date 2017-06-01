Letter to the Editor: Set priorities

To the editor:

Protecting our environment or big businesses making more money, which is more important to you?

The Trump Administration is definitely siding with big business making more money with many of its’ decisions in the last four months. I feel very strongly that we should be good stewards for the Earth and its life by preserving the environment, especially our public lands.

Every day, it seems like, another example comes out in the news of this administration trying to harm the environment in some way. Whether it be allowing hunters to hunt hibernating bears on certain public lands, or allowing coal waste to be dumped near waterways, or opening up the Artic and Atlantic coasts to Big Oil or removing protections from newly named monuments from oil/gas exploration, logging, mining, cattle grazing or the like, or replacing scientists with industry representatives on the Environmental Protection Agency advisory boards. All of these instances raise questions on the impact we are having on our natural world for future generations.

There shouldn’t be any question about staying in the Paris Agreement on Climate! The science is in! I say we look at the dire consequences our short-sided decisions are making on our future!

Our Republican Congressman, Greg Walden, needs to hear from us: 202-225-6730. Do you think he is making the correct choices? He had voted overwhelmingly in favor of Big Money instead of preserving our environment. In the long run, protecting our environment CAN and DOES improve our economy. It can’t always be about short term economic gain.

Environmental clean-up, after-the-fact, is always more expensive and sometimes it is not even possible. Let’s get our priorities straight for a better, healthier future for ourselves and future generations!

Karen Murray

The Dalles