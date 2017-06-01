Letter to the Editor: Walden disloyal

To the editor:

When Greg Walden voted yes on the despicable health care bill he helped create, it certainly erased any doubts some people may have had about where his loyalties lie — not with his constituents, but with his party. Organizations from across the country have spoken out against this bill. Just to name a few: the American Cancer Society, the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Assn., the Assn. of American Colleges, the Children's Hospital Assn., AARP, the American Nurses' Assn. and many more.



This bill will take health care away from millions of people. Representative Walden doesn't seem to care. Whatever happens with this bill in the Senate, it is up to those of us in Walden's district to remember his disloyalty and hold him responsible for his leading role in creating it and do all we can to see that he is not re-elected in 2018.

Carol Miller

The Dalles