Letter to the Editor: Walden’s role

To the editor:

This week the nation is to learn if Trump is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. Rep. Greg Walden would be wise to encourage him not to. Walden has said multiple times in town hall meetings that his job politically is to “be in the room” – in other words not to distance himself from Trump so that he can have some input on major issues.

Therefore, while Walden is in the room he should mention that many of his constituents are farmers and ranchers (whom he professes great concern for) and whose livelihoods will be impacted now and for decades to come by climate change. Following the desire of fossil fuel corporations to disengage from the Paris agreement won’t do farmers and ranchers any favors.

Tracie Hornung

Parkdale