For the Record for June 2, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday June 1, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 31, 4:38 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of East 13th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Homeowner stated the alarm was going off when he came home from work. No problem was located during a walkthrough of the home.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A dog bite report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1700 block of East 10th Street. The incident is under investigation.

A cat bite report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2000 block of West 9th Street. The incident is under investigation.

Tammy Gay McClain, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass. Michael Jan Jagelski, 49, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 800 block of East 19th Street.

Animal Control responded to the 800 block of Garden Court Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 3rd Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of a subject in the area who was previously trespassed from the business. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A lost property report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 3200 block of West 7th Street after a caller lost his wallet.

Geraldean Edna Martin, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 3200 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported a male suspect fled his property with stolen items. The incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 3800 block of Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday morning after a caller reported he was attempting to make a delivery when an elderly male confronted him about taking up the road. The suspect threw his cane at the caller, striking him. A disorderly conduct report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Tygh Valley.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Maupin after a victim reported her wallet was stolen while shopping at a store.

Oregon State Police

Judd Lee Frank, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning at 15 Mile Creek and is accused of two commercial fishing offenses. Wade Waters Begay, 18, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two commercial fishing offenses.

Regional Jail

Preston Leigh Allen, 24, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Rebecca Alice Griffin, 37, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Jones William Thomas, 21, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of post-prison violations.

Daniel Joel Berry, 37, Appleton, Wash., was transported by Klickitat Count and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

