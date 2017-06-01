Students open ‘little free library’ at St. Mary’s

In Mary Sallee’s fourth- grade class at St. Mary’s Academy, her goal is to teach students to love to read. So when they put their heads together to choose a public service project, the answer was clear.

They’d buy a Little Free Library and put it on school grounds, close to the road, stocking it with free books for anybody to borrow.

The grand opening for their officially sanctioned Little Free Library, located by the school’s sign at 10th and Cherry Heights, was last Thursday. Each student made invitations to the event, to include someone who was not from the school.

They opened a classroom store last fall to help buy the $500 little library, which looks like a miniature schoolhouse and is big enough to hold about 30 books.

They easily overshot their goal and raised over $800, even though each item they sold cost only 50 cents, so that’s at least 1,600 sales rung up over the year to reach their goal.

Initially, once the kids looked up prices online and learned their project was expensive, their first suggestion was to hit up their parents, Sallee said. “I said ‘No, let’s find another way. Let’s do it ourselves,’ so they came up with the fourth-grade store.”

At morning recess, they took turns selling snacks. Sallee would buy the snacks the students selected, keeping her receipts so she could be paid back from sales, which are tracked on an Excel spreadsheet.

“They have three departments: purchasing, advertising, and scheduling,” Sallee said.

They have 20-minute store meetings weekly, with an agenda.

During the depths of winter, a parent brought in a crockpot full of chicken noodle soup. They sold it at recess. “We sold chicken noodle soup when it was six degrees outside,” Sallee said. “Hot chicken noodle soup.”

Student Trinity Martin said the most popular items were probably Cheez-its and Pirate’s Booty. The least popular? Pencils, she said, and tomato juice — which she noted was Mrs. Sallee’s idea.

Martin’s favorite part of the project was selling snacks at recess. “That made me feel good because some people forgot their snacks” but the store was there to save them.

Sallee said, “I am still so impressed with the dedication these kids had to the project. In starting this, I didn't realize the scale of impact it would have on the students. One of my favorite quotes from Mother Teresa says, ‘Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things, with great love.’

“I think in this project, giving up 10 minutes of their recess every day to run the store, the students really made the connection between small acts of service and how they add up to something that can make a difference in your community.” Students also noticed when sales faced competition, and how profits dipped the week the school had its book fair.

Then, about halfway through the school year, they noticed sales were down. “And they said, ‘We need to do a commercial,’” Sallee said.

So they wrote the lines, practiced them, and then recorded their commercial, which “aired” in all the other classrooms.

“They came up with a logo, a slogan, and, by golly, they are good at counting money because they count money every day,” Sallee said.

After they reached their goal of raising $500, they had a class meeting to decide whether to continue with the class store. About half decided to keep it going, and they did.

Their thinking? “Well, some people rely on us for their morning snack. We can’t just close the store,” Sallee recounted.

The extra money went to buying books to stock the little library.

One small downside is the realization that a lot of books borrowed from little libraries are never returned.

The students understand that, and have plans to buy books to restock when other books are permanently borrowed. A number of books were also donated to the class, so they’ve got a strong supply to start with.

Student Denise Canchola said students “totally fell in love with Little Free Library. We wanted to help people want to read more.”

Martin said, “I love to read. It usually has to be realistic fiction or fantasy.”

This sounds like a surprising level of knowledge for a grade schooler, and Sallee explained, “We learn a lot about genres.”

Martin added, “You can’t go wrong with unicorns and wizards.”

Canchola likes to read mystery and historical fiction.

The books they bought for the library are geared toward kids, but there’s a mix, since the library is on a well-trafficked road, and is also right across from the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.

“We have some series,” Martin said, including the Magic Treehouse chapter book series.

Interviewed last week, the day before the big unveiling, Martin said, “I can’t wait for everyone to pick.”