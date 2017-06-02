For the Record for June 2, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday June 2, 2017

Corrections

A press release about a “Cheers to Belgian Beers” festival in the May 31 edition of the Chronicle incorrectly included dated information about a guided tour of a brewer in The Dalles that was offered in February. The festival will take place in Portland June 2 and 3 and there is no planned tour of a local facility.

In the May 31 issue’s front page article on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers exploring sites to build a tribal village on the Washington side of the Columbia River (“Hearings to focus on tribal needs”), three sites were listed as possibilities.

One of the potential village sites is at Spearfish Lake, which is approximately 4 miles from Dallesport, and is not proposed to be in Dallesport itself.

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 1; 4:44 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Madison streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

June 1, 7:35 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 8. Vehicle rolled over, no further information was made available regarding the crash.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A male subject was stopped Thursday morning near West 2nd and Pentland streets. Subject was cited and released for two counts of criminal trespass regarding an incident that took place in May.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday morning from the 3000 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported a hole was cut in his fence.

Animal control responded to the middle school Thursday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 100 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported an employee stole some items from a customer. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street Thursday evening after staff reported a customer was attempting to turn in a forged prescription. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 200 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported some items were missing from the business.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Dry Hollow Road early Friday morning on a report of a fight involving several subjects. A report was taken but no further information was available.

A hit and run report was taken early Friday morning from the 200 block of West 10th Street.

Ben Ian Frank, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of post-prison violations and four counts of probation violation.

A hit and run report was taken early Friday morning from the 600 block of East 10th Street.

Craig Lee Marx, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 100 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Sherman County

Murray James Porter, 41, Billings, Montana, was arrested Thursday evening in Moro and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Regional Jail

Ronnie Scott Medinger, 45, Salem, was jailed Thursday on a department of corrections hold.

Parole & Probation

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Union Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

