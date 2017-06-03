Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up

Cultural exchange

The eight students at Wahtonka Community School enjoyed a successful trip to American Samoa, where they painted a huge mural at a local high school, experienced another culture, collected memories and forged friendships.

Community outreach

The fourth-grade class at St. Mary’s Academy ran a student store for the entire school year to earn enough money to install a Little Free Library on school property, at the corner of 10th and Cherry Heights. The little library can hold some 30 books, which are available to anyone to borrow.

Focus on health

The Blue Zones Project in The Dalles, which had its kickoff in May, has an ambitious three-year goal of improving the health and longevity of citizens of The Dalles by making the healthy choice the easier choice.

Above and beyond

Congratulations to The Dalles Area Command of the Oregon State Police for earning the Work Site of the Year award. The teamwork that earned the local office special recognition keeps our communities safer.

Protecting waterways

The Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program pays anglers to fish for pikeminnows, which take a heavy toll on juvenile salmon. The program is good for fishermen, good for the regional economy, and good for salmon.

Economic boost

The new owners of the Granada Theater, Debra Liddell and Chuck Gomez, are working to refurbish, renovate, and reopen the theater sometime this fall. It will be a wonderful “rebirth” for that corner of the downtown business district.

Overcoming hunger

Windy River Gleaners has been handing out food to area residents since 2007 and wants to continue to serve needy families, but is facing a big challenge. The nonprofit is seeking a new home as its current headquarters at 3400 Crates Way has been sold. Officials are determined to keep the operation going and we applaud their commitment to serve those who need it most.

Protecting public safety

Once again, the Chronicle gives the Mid-Columbia Interagency Task Force a high five for jailing people involved in drug trafficking. Good work team!

Taking the heat

Resident Chip Wood stood up to strong criticism from elected officials and their supporters during the 2016 campaign season for his filing of a complaint with the Oregon Ethics Commission against Councilor Taner Elliott. Wood alleged that Elliott was participating in policy changes that benefitted his company financially.

It took courage for Wood to stand against a high level of negativity in his quest to hold an elected official accountable to citizens. His concerns were found by state officials to have merit.

Thumbs Down

Crossing the line

The Chronicle’s editorial board chose unanimously not to endorse Taner Elliott in 2016 for a second term in the at-large position on The Dalles City Council because, in part, his company gained from several changes to land-use and street improvement policies.

Elliott rode a strong wave of support to his first term, which began in January 2015, from citizens who wanted a change in the “good ole boy system” that had run The Dalles City Council for too long.

Instead, Elliott chose to become part of a system of cronyism and make decisions that put him ahead financially.

The Chronicle hopes the focus of the Oregon Ethics Commission on Elliott serves as a wakeup call to other city officials that it really is time to change governance practices.

Serving in a public office is not about rewarding the people who support you and punishing those who don’t. Policies need to be adopted and applied fairly and objectively.

Taxpayer dollars ill spent

Gene Parker, city attorney, erred by willingly spending taxpayer dollars to defend Councilor Tanner Elliott during the state investigation into misconduct while refuting the concerns of a citizen at a public meeting.

Parker gave Elliott free legal assistance not available to other citizens. Apparently, he has forgotten that every dime spent on his salary comes out of a taxpayer’s pocket and he is there to serve them first and foremost.

Wrong choice

Among other bad decisions, The Dalles City Council erred in cutting 20 percent from the upcoming fiscal year’s budget for The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. This is no time to reduce expenditures on promoting what our city has to offer.

Growing problem

Azure Farms, Inc., should never have allowed noxious weeds on its holdings in Moro to spread to the point that neighboring wheat farmers had to implore Sherman County officials to take enforcement action. David Stelzer is trying to meet the growing demand for organic produce but also needs to be a good neighbor by respecting the farming practices of families who have been working the land in Sherman County for generations.

— “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down” is a regular column to recognize exemplary acts and encourage change.