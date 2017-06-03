Kicking the ball to a new level

Matthew Dallman played soccer on the world stage for nine years and wants to give area youth that same opportunity.

To help children and teens hone skills that benefit them on the field, as well as in life, Dallman has arranged for the Portland Pilots men’s soccer team to hold a three-day clinic in The Dalles.

He is a University of Portland alumnus and was gratified to get a positive response to his request that players from the Division I team take time to coach members of the Gorge Soccer League, which he founded.

The clinic will be July 14-16 at Chenowith Elementary School and will focus on fundamental skills, such as foot technique, as well as the philosophy of soccer, said Dallman.

Participants will have top-of-the-line equipment from companies like Nike, Sklz and Kwik Goal, with jerseys provided by Nike. All student athletes and their parents will be provided with free admission to a Pilots soccer game.

“This is an incredible opportunity for young athletes who might want to go pro someday,” said Dallman, who is head coach of The Dalles High School’s varsity soccer team.



There is no charge for the clinic when players register to become part of the league. Parents can sign up youth ages four through 16 online at www.gorgesoccerleague.com until mid-June.



“I’m going all out to host the Pilots and inviting businesses to offer meals, windsurfing, rafting or other recreational opportunities,” said Dallman. “We want them to have a great time and hold this clinic every year.”

His nonprofit group, Gorge Soccer, runs both the league and Gorge Soccer Academy. The academy operates year-round youth programs in The Dalles and Hood River.

Practice sessions are held Tuesday and Thursday in The Dalles and Monday and Wednesday in Hood River. Financial assistance is available for low-income families to give everyone an opportunity to play.

“There’s a reason why soccer is the most popular sport in the world,” said Dallman, 32, who traveled around Europe and the United States during his professional years.



All youth can benefit by learning lessons in respect, communication and teamwork that are instilled in a soccer team. Plus, the athletes will benefit greatly from the physical exercise and build confidence, said Dallman.

He delivers that message with the voice of experience. Prior to his 2003 graduation from Hood River Valley High School, Dallman travelled to Portland three to four times a week to be coached by world-class soccer athletes, such as Willie Anderson, who played for the distinguished Manchester United Football Club in England and ended his career with the Portland Timbers in the 1980s.

Matthew’s father, Pete Dallman, and his great-grandfather, Roderick Welsh, had also played soccer professionally, so it became a family tradition.

Matthew is small in stature at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing in at 140 pounds. To compete on a field where most players on both teams were physically stronger, he focused on finetuning his technique to kick the ball harder and more accurately than anyone else.

Those skills landed him a place on the Chico State team for a year following high school, but he was a medical redshirt during his year there.

In 2004, he transferred to UP and became the team’s fourth-leading scorer, with five goals and three assists.

The next year, he started 17 games at midfield for the Pilots, scoring a goal and three assists. His success continued into 2006 when he played in 19 games, leading the team in points with 10, as well as two goals and six assists.

Following the close of the 2006 college season, Dallman went to Europe for multiple trials with several soccer clubs.

He signed with FC Nordsjaelland, a Danish Club, in early 2007 and then moved to several other teams before returning to the U.S. in January 2012.

During his inaugural season with the Chivas, a major league club in California, Dallman suffered a hamstring injury that resulted in his release from the team. After recovering, he joined the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

He appeared in 23 of 26 regular season matches for the Riverhounds in 2013 and became a central figure in offense — scoring one-third of the team’s 36 goals for the season and earning a 21st ranking in the league.

His 12-assist total was enough to put him top in the league in that category for the season and set an all-time record for assists in a single season in the process.

Dallman left the professional field in 2015 and returned to his hometown to provide an opportunity for other athletes to test their mettle.

Last fall, he put the market management skills of his degree into practice and founded Gorge Soccer to promote the sport and build participation. His goals are to improve facilities and fields for players, and get more kids behind the ball.

“My intention is to invest in these communities. I want soccer to grow here,” said Dallman. “Our program just keeps evolving.”

He said many parents are concerned about their child playing football because of the potential for concussions, so they try out soccer, which is open to both boys and girls.

“I’m super excited about how much talent there is here, we just need to keep our youth engaged,” he said.

More information about the Gorge Soccer Academy is available Facebook and Dallman’s contact information is also posted.