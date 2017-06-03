Letter to the Editor: Domestic terror issue

To the editor:

This Memorial Day, in addition to our fallen war heroes, many of us paid special tribute to three brave men on Portland MAX. Last Friday two of them were brutally murdered, and one seriously wounded, as they attempted to stop a hate crime in progress.

What happened in Portland was an act of white nationalist terrorism, plain and simple. The killer, Jeremy Joseph Christian, had participated in a "Free Speech Rally" on April 29 in which he was observed shouting racial slurs and making neo-Nazi salutes. He posted openly white supremacist materials on his Facebook page. And he was yelling racist and anti-Muslim comments at two women on MAX, when he was confronted by the men.

A moment later, Mr. Christian stabbed two of them to death and came close to killing the third. Their tragedy is being mourned across the nation.



As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Trump has a Constitutional duty to defend us from all enemies, foreign AND domestic.

In the years following 9/11, homegrown extremism killed more Americans than Islamic extremism. But a current of "right-wing political correctness" has stymied federal efforts to crack down on domestic threats.



The time has come to take domestic terrorism every bit as seriously as ISIS. And while it may not be possible to deny permits to every 'alt right' organizer that comes along, this doesn't mean that the rest of the world owes proudly bigoted views a fair review.

Micah Fletcher, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, Rick Best — these heroes paid the ultimate price in order to stand up for the rights of two young women. Let's show our deepest respects to these true American patriots!

Eric Gross

The Dalles