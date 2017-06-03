Letter to the Editor: Support science

To the editor:

Neil deGrasse Tyson says we have relied on science and our ingenuity to become a great nation. Science is a fundamental part of the country that we are. He also says that in today’s world people have lost the ability to judge what is true and what is not.

When you have leaders who do not know much about science standing in denial of it, that is a recipe for the complete dismantling of our informed democracy … as Vice President Pence did when he said, “Let us demand that educators around America teach evolution not as fact, but as theory.”

You also hear in the news that critics call climate change unproven science. Tyson says, “One of the great things about science is that it’s an entire exercise in finding what is true.”

Out of using the scientific method to establish proven fact rises an emergent truth. Science is not something to toy with. “When you have an established scientific emergent truth it is true whether or not you believe in it.”

So, once you understand it’s true that humans are warming the planet, you can then have a political conversation about that. “Every minute one is in denial you are delaying the political salutation that should have been established years ago.”

Our congressman, Greg Walden, has aligned himself with the actions and policies of the Trump administration. I don’t think the president’s policies or actions support truth or science. They do not benefit us, the constituents of Congressional District 2.

Trump has moved to withdraw from the Obama-era Clean Power Plan. It would have closed old coal-fired power plants across the nation and replaced them with vast new green technology, including wind and solar industries.

Our district has exactly the right landscape to benefit from an investment in these technologies. Carrying out the Clean Power Plan was essential to meeting the targets set in the 2015 Paris agreement. The goal of the Paris deal was to keep the temperatures on the planet from rising more than 3.6 degrees. Scientists say that beyond that point we on earth will be irrevocably locked into a future of drought, floods, rising sea levels and food shortages.

The president’s actions do not support scientists or scientific evidence. Every minute Congressman Walden is silently complicit and aligned with the administration our environment will suffer as our ecosystem’s health declines.

John Nelson

The Dalles