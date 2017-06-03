Letter to the Editor: Trump stupidity

To the editor:

Every time I feel Trump can go no lower into abject stupidity he proves, he can.

And, in fact, goes into it with vigor and gusto as if he has done something unique. Trump announced that he's pulling out of the Global Climate Summit, because in his words," Global warming is a hoax.” He has no degree in science or basic knowledge of its existence, but disagrees with nearly all the noted scientists from around the world. But does that stop this imbecile from going forth on his mission to ruin the future of the planet. There is a much deeper reason though.

It’s his mission to make sure that all the corporations and businesses in the U.S. can go on to continue their march to destroy the planet and continue their need for greed. Because that is what he believes in and worships above all things. Greed! That's what fuels his rants and unbelievable tweets.

Now aren't all you Republicans better off now that you have a mad man in the White House? Do you feel good knowing this scissorbill twit is embarrassing himself on the world stage?

Scott Biechler

The Dalles