Letter to the Editor: Very successful event

To the editor:

Thank You!! The 2017 Wasco Memorial Weekend Country Breakfast, sponsored by ABC Huskies Child Care, had another very successful event and we are very grateful for the amazing support demonstrated by the Sherman County community.



Special recognition goes to North Sherman Rural Fire District for use of their facility, Morrow County Grain Growers who provided the grills and helped advertise the event, Wasco Market for their generous donation of ham, Sherman County for the use of their tables and chairs, volunteers who helped move and set them up, staff and board members whose teamwork kept everything running smoothly and most importantly to our volunteer cooks who produced a fantastic meal and made this fundraising event possible: Norman Fridley, Kent Thomas, Commissioner Tom McCoy and Commissioner Joe Dabulskis. Thank you!!

Carrie Kaseberg, Gail Macnab,

Beth McCurdy and Melva Thomas

Board of Directors