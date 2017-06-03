What's Happening from June 4

JUNE

Ongoing

FARMERS’ MARKET: is open 9:00 to 1:00 every Saturday from June until October at the City Park. Fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, baked goods, nuts, jams, jellies and crafts. Music and fun for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.

June 1 thru Sept 4

FREE ADMISSION: Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Fort Dalles Museum are participating in the 2017 Blue Star Museums, a program that offers free admission for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and up to five family members, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. For more information about Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, phone (541) 296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org. For information about Fort Dalles Museum, phone (541) 296-4547 or visit www.fortdallesmuseum.org.

Sunday, June 4

CARFIT: CarFit, which offers drivers a free opportunity to check how their cars “fit” them, is 1 to 5 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. To register, call 541-296-4788 or visit www.car-fit.org online.

Monday, June 5

LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m. Information at 541-365-2921.

Monday & Tuesday, June 5-6

TOURNAMENT OF TRADITION: The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation hosts their two-day Tournament of Tradition golf benefit at The Dalles Country Club. Register online at www.mcmc.net/mchf, or call 541-296-7275.

Wednesday, June 7

STORY TIME: Baby Lapsit Storytime, newborn to 16 months, 10:30 to 11 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Thursday, June 8

STORY TIME: Toddler Wobbler Storytime, 16 months to 3 years, 10:30 to 11 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Friday, June 9

STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, 3 to 5 years, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

WOODY GUTHRIE: Libby Burke presents “Get Me a Folksinger! Woody Guthrie and the BPA” at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, at 7 p.m. Burke is an archivist at the Bonneville Power Administration Library. Guest musician Bill Murlin will play Woody Guthrie songs. Tickets and information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

LIVE MUSIC: Northwest vocalist Nehemiah Brown will be performing at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center from 7 to 9 p.m. sponsored by The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation Center. Known for his buttery smooth voice, Nehemiah sings pop, country and gospel standards from the 50’s and 60’s. Open to all ages. Call 541-296-4788 for more information.

Weekend, June 10-11

SONG FEST: Cascade Singers and Cascade Youth Choir present “The Great American Choral Song Fest” Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert includes folk tunes, show tunes, spirituals, and jazz standards in a sampler of songs made in the U.S.A. The venue is St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota Street in The Dalles. Admission is by donation.

Wednesday, June 14

STORY TIME: Baby Lapsit Storytime, newborn to 16 months, 10:30 to 11 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Thursday, June 15

STORY TIME: Toddler Wobbler Storytime, 16 months to 3 years, 10:30 to 11 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Friday, June 16

STORY TIME: Preschool Storytime, 3 to 5 years, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Saturday, June 17

COME EXPLORE: Steve Carlson leads an expedition to explore Mt. Hood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the front entrance of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Reserve your place by making a $25 deposit by June 13, by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Sunday, June 18

FATHER’S DAY: Fathers get free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Join Dr. Jim O’Connor at 2 p.m. for “Before the Dams: the Geology of the Columbia River Gorge.” A traditional salmon bake and Indian fry bread will be available for purchase, followed by a presentation of Native fishing techniques. For information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org

Tuesday, June 20

RESERVE NOW: St. Peter's Altar Society Annual Bazaar will take place on Nov.18. Contact Laurie Miller at 541-993-0448.

Saturday, June 24

BICYCLE TOUR: The 15th Annual Mt. Adams Country Bicycle Tour will have you cycling on quiet country roads around the Trout Lake area with Mt. Adams right over your shoulder.