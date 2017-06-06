Crosstalk: Climate deal — Good or bad?

Last Thursday, June 1, President Donald Trump took one of the most damaging steps yet of his fledgling presidency. He pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which is designed to reduce and mitigate the emissions of harmful greenhouse gases that are contributing to the warming of the Earth.

Scientists from around the globe have warned that this ongoing warming creates conditions that spawn severe weather events, change global climate patterns, melt the world’s glaciers and damage its coral reefs, and raise sea levels around the world.

The Paris Agreement was negotiated by representatives of 195 countries, including the United States, in Paris, France, and agreed to in 2015. The deal called for each country to decide how best to slash their own greenhouse emissions to meet a goal of keeping global temperature increases to below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Paris accord was truly a rare moment, as virtually all the people of the world united to try to solve a problem that threatens every one of us.

So congratulations, President Trump, because we now join role models Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations on the globe that don’t want to cooperate to help resolve the global warming problem. In his announcement to the world, Trump opened with an arrogant statement: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Ironically, Pittsburgh’s mayor, Bill Peduto, quickly disavowed Trump’s decision.

“As the mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy, and future,” he responded in a written statement. “It’s now up to cities to lead.”

Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to understand that while we are indeed Americans, we also live on planet Earth. If we make our planet inhabitable, what country we come from won’t mean a damn. And is Trump so deluded that he believes the leaders of 194 other counties are wrong, but he’s got it right?

This is not even a Republican Party/Democratic Party dispute. The roots of the Paris deal were planted by former Republican President George H.W. Bush, who successfully pushed the U.S. Senate to ratify the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992. And even Trump’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as well as Secretary of Defense James Mattis, urged Trump to keep the United States within the Paris accord.

In another crazy irony, Trump – who has claimed global warming is a hoax created by the Chinese – is now ceding world leadership to China and the nations of Europe. China and the EU, unlike the United States, promise to honor their obligations under the Paris Agreement.

“Climate change is a global challenge. No country can place itself outside of this,” read a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqianq pointed out that fighting climate change is an “international responsibility.”

And on the same day Trump made his foolhardy decision, leaders of China and the European Union drafted a tough statement regarding the Paris climate accords.

“The EU and China are joining forces to forge ahead on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and accelerate the global transition to clean energy,” read an excerpt of the joint statement.

That’s real world leadership.

The good news about Trump’s misguided decision is that nations all around the planet -- including many U.S. companies and a large number of American states and cities -- seem more determined than ever to do all they can to reverse the devastating impacts of global climate change, even while Trump chooses to sit on the sidelines.

Yet the U.S. abandonment of this deal means our nation will not have a place at the table as the rest of the world works together to come up with solutions to protect the Earth. What a colossal, tragic shame.

— Jesse Burkhardt