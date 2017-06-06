Crosstalk: Climate deal — Good or bad?

Last Thursday, June 1, President Donald Trump took one of the most damaging steps yet of his fledgling presidency. He pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which is designed to reduce and mitigate the emissions of harmful greenhouse gases that are contributing to the warming of the Earth.
Scientists from around the globe have warned that this ongoing warming creates conditions that spawn severe weather events, change global climate patterns, melt the world’s glaciers and damage its coral reefs, and raise sea levels around the world.
The Paris Agreement was negotiated by representatives of 195 countries, including the United States, in Paris, France, and agreed to in 2015. The deal called for each country to decide how best to slash their own greenhouse emissions to meet a goal of keeping global temperature increases to below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Paris accord was truly a rare moment, as virtually all the people of the world united to try to solve a problem that threatens every one of us.
So congratulations, President Trump, because we now join role models Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations on the globe that don’t want to cooperate to help resolve the global warming problem. In his announcement to the world, Trump opened with an arrogant statement: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”
Ironically, Pittsburgh’s mayor, Bill Peduto, quickly disavowed Trump’s decision.
“As the mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy, and future,” he responded in a written statement. “It’s now up to cities to lead.”
Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to understand that while we are indeed Americans, we also live on planet Earth. If we make our planet inhabitable, what country we come from won’t mean a damn. And is Trump so deluded that he believes the leaders of 194 other counties are wrong, but he’s got it right?
This is not even a Republican Party/Democratic Party dispute. The roots of the Paris deal were planted by former Republican President George H.W. Bush, who successfully pushed the U.S. Senate to ratify the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992. And even Trump’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as well as Secretary of Defense James Mattis, urged Trump to keep the United States within the Paris accord.
In another crazy irony, Trump – who has claimed global warming is a hoax created by the Chinese – is now ceding world leadership to China and the nations of Europe. China and the EU, unlike the United States, promise to honor their obligations under the Paris Agreement.
“Climate change is a global challenge. No country can place itself outside of this,” read a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqianq pointed out that fighting climate change is an “international responsibility.”
And on the same day Trump made his foolhardy decision, leaders of China and the European Union drafted a tough statement regarding the Paris climate accords.
“The EU and China are joining forces to forge ahead on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and accelerate the global transition to clean energy,” read an excerpt of the joint statement.
That’s real world leadership.
The good news about Trump’s misguided decision is that nations all around the planet -- including many U.S. companies and a large number of American states and cities -- seem more determined than ever to do all they can to reverse the devastating impacts of global climate change, even while Trump chooses to sit on the sidelines.
Yet the U.S. abandonment of this deal means our nation will not have a place at the table as the rest of the world works together to come up with solutions to protect the Earth. What a colossal, tragic shame.
— Jesse Burkhardt
Former President Barack Obama had no constitutional authority in 2015 to bind America to the Paris Climate “executive agreement” that is, in actuality, a treaty that should have required a two-thirds majority vote by the U.S. Senate.
Obama also did not have the authorization required by Congress to ship $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to the Green Climate Fund before leaving office.
Similar to the disastrous Iran treaty of appeasement, Obama called the Paris deal by another name to get around constitutional restrictions on the power of the executive branch. The reason the Senate is supposed to approve all deals made with other nations by a large vote is to ensure that the American people’s will is well represented.
So, not only was the Paris treaty in violation of our guiding principles, it was not enforceable, meaning that China, the largest polluter in the world, could continue to play by its own rules. Meanwhile the U.S. would fork out billions to other nations and damage its own economy with stringent pollution control measures while watching its industries move to China.
Beijing has repeatedly falsified its coal consumption and air monitoring data, even as it participated in the Paris agreement. The deal allows China and India to build hundreds of additional coal plants, something denied the U.S.
In terms of climate benefits produced by the Paris accord, there are practically none.
Some of the top recipients of government-funded climate programs have been some of the most corrupt — and the accord had no teeth to ensure money is used as intended. The agreement allows each nation to write its own rules and then decide what enforcement and reporting should look like.
What good does it do the U.S. to cut its emissions back to a painful level when China and India can keep belching out greenhouse gases?
President Donald Trump rightfully pulled the U.S. out of this disastrous agreement.
“No responsible leader can put the workers and the people of their country at this debilitating and tremendous disadvantage,” said Trump when he announced the withdrawal and plans to renegotiate a better deal.
“The fact that the Paris deal hamstrings the U.S. while empowering some of the world’s top-polluting countries should dispel any doubt as to the real reason why foreign lobbyists wish to keep our magnificent country tied up and bound down by this agreement,” he said.
If carried out, the energy regulations agreed upon by the Obama administration would destroy $2.5 trillion in gross domestic product by the year 2035, harm American manufacturing and shuts down as much as 2.7 million jobs by 2025, according to the National Economic Research Associates.
Of course, the real agenda of the Paris agreement is to further the United Nations scheme for statist control of the world’s economy — control that would benefit Europe and China at the expense of the U.S.
Despite the hullabaloo raised by the leftist media and climate-change alarmists, there is nothing about the U.S. leaving the agreement that prevents Americans from continuing to invest in new energy technologies.
Roughly 1.3 billion people in the world do not yet have access to electricity, let alone affordable and sustainable energy. That’s a huge market incentive for the private sector to pursue new technology without the aid of taxpayer money. It is time for the federal government to stop using other people’s money to subsidize energy technologies while choking stable energy sources with red tape.
The Wall Street Journal said it best: “Leadership is not defined as the U.S. endorsing whatever other world leaders have already decided they want to do, and the U.S. is providing a better model in any case. Private economies that can innovate and provide cost-effective energy alternatives will always beat meaningless international agreements.”
Trump was right to stand strong for America.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
