Elliott faced with appeal, settlement options

After hearing comments from three city officials Friday, the Oregon Ethics Commission voted 7-1 to uphold the staff findings of a six-month investigation that found Taner Elliott in violation of two conflict of interest laws and two involving his use of an elected office.

Elliott, who serves in the at-large position on The Dalles City Council, declined to comment about whether he will appeal the ruling or negotiate a settlement of penalties.

According to information provided by the ethics commission office, Elliott has 21 days to decide on his direction after he receives the notice that explains his rights. If he doesn’t want to settle, he can take his case before a hearings officer and then, if unsatisfied, to the Court of Appeals.

It is unclear if Elliott would be responsible for the cost of an appeal. One of his violations included having City Attorney Gene Parker defend him in the ethics matter, thereby allowing him to avoid the cost of hiring his own attorney.

At the June 2 ethics commission meeting in Salem, The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence attempted to discredit the complaint filed by The Dalles resident Chip Wood, saying it had been politically motivated. Lawrence reiterated that point in a May 31 letter he sent to the commission in defense of Elliott. He said the letter had been sent because he had not been contacted for comments during the investigation.



In his letter, Lawrence said Wood’s mother, Carolyn Wood, lost her re-election bid in 2014 for the seat now held by Elliott. He also said Wood lost his own bid for county commissioner that year after questions were raised about him working as a building contractor without being licensed, bonded or insured.

“It’s sort of like the allegations of Mr. Wood were levied and then the facts were sort of collected backward to see if there was justification, and I was feeling that things were sort of picked out that looked bad, but they really weren’t,” Lawrence told the commission.

Wood alleged in the complaint, filed on Oct. 16, 2016, that Elliott participated in decisions that saved his company, Elk Horn Development, nearly $80,000 in street improvement costs tied to construction of a home on Thompson Street.

In addition, Wood said Elk Horn saved another $12,000 from Elliott’s request for a one-time exception to a city policy regarding the upgrading of primitive roads.

Ethics commission staff determined that Elliott participated in a series of meetings where property development guidelines were being adopted that could have or would have financially benefitted Elk Horn.

In addition, staff said a preponderance of evidence showed that Elliott failed to disclose conflicts of interest when these discussions took place.

Elliott asked the commission at the June 2 meeting to research the facts behind House Bill 3479 to get clarification about the issues facing the city at the time decisions were being made to change land use and street improvement policies. He said that he, like the other councilors, had taken actions to resolve a decade-old dispute between citizens and the city, one issue egregious enough to require legislative intervention.

HB 3479 prohibited the city from charging fees that sometimes topped $150,000 for dividing a property into two or three lots. The city was also forced to stop requiring that landowners give up their right to oppose formation of a Local Improvement District to assess properties for infrastructure upgrades when they sought to develop.

Elliott said HB 3479 was unique in that it applied only to The Dalles, showing the scope of the problem.

“If any of you guys are familiar with the House bill, I can go into a little bit of what it involves or, if not, I advise you to maybe look it up and get the full definition of what it is,” he said.

Although Elliott offered to answer questions about the bill and issues facing The Dalles when he took office in January of 2015, the commission only asked about his arrangement for legal services with Parker, who was also present at Friday’s meeting.

The investigation conducted by commission staff dealt exclusively with Elliott’s conduct at public meetings. Audio recordings were reviewed, as were meeting minutes, to determine if he had declared a conflict of interest and its nature when discussing or voting upon policy changes that affected the finances of Elk Horn.

“Do you have a formal representation agreement with Mr. Parker?” asked one of the commissioners. “Have you paid him any money?”

“No, I have not,” said Elliott.

Questions were then directed to Parker, who told them he was present to represent both Elliott and the city.

“How are you representing Mr. Elliott? I’m trying to understand,” asked a commissioner.

Parker confirmed that no retainer had been paid by Elliott, nor agreement signed for services.

“I did not discuss with Mr. Elliott the need to get a personal attorney,” he said. “In hindsight, I think I should have thought about that, but I certainly did not, so I’d like you to take that into account. He came to me and I felt he was acting as a city official so I thought it was appropriate to represent him.

“I certainly did not intend for him to personally benefit by that, I thought I was doing my job to, in effect, represent the city here because, based on my research, I felt there wasn’t a conflict here. I understand I may have misinterpreted some provisions and that’s on me rather than Mr. Elliott and I wanted that taken into account.”

Elliott pointed out that he and others served on the council as volunteers.

The commission also confirmed Parker was a city employee whose salary was paid by the city.

A commissioner asked Elliott, “You were presumably aware, based on how the policies unfolded, that you would benefit in some way from them, right?”

“No, I mean I don’t understand, where would you say I benefitted?” asked Elliott.

“As a project owner, you were related to the matter for discussion,” the commissioner replied.

Elliott said he had not understood the full scope of conflict disclosure laws and exactly when he needed to recuse himself from a discussion or vote.

“The only thing I can say that I’ve learned from this scenario is with the abstentions and/or the conflict of interest and making sure I state the exact reason for the conflict just so there is complete clarification,” Elliott said.

Lawrence told the commission that the situation had been a learning experience for the entire council, which was now making sure the nature of conflicts were also reported.



“This has pointed out we need to do that so we now do that,” he said. “It’s a small town and everybody know everyone, everybody knows what’s going on and that seemed enough; we have corrected that and I just wanted to make that point.”

Oregon law holds that a public official, such as Elliott, is met with either an actual or potential conflict of interest when participating in his capacity as councilor in any action, decision or recommendation if its effect would or could be to the private financial benefit of himself, a relative or business with which he is associated with.

The official is required to publicly announce the nature of his conflict. If it is actual, he must refrain from any discussion, debate or vote on the issue. If it is potential, he may participate in official actions following his disclosure.

Parker had argued in defense of Elliott that he was part of a “class of property owners” who benefitted equally from the city’s actions, which is not a violation of ethics laws.

Investigators determined that Elliott, by his actions, created the class of landowners who benefitted, which was a violation of conflict of interest laws.

Lawrence said he pushed to pave Thompson Street to end a longstanding dispute with residents over who would pay the costs. He said that decision had been made, not to benefit Elk Horn, but because the city had money for the project due to work on Scenic Drive coming in under budget.

“As the record confirms, the idea of paving Thompson Street was my idea,” said the mayor.

Wood questioned why the city repaved Thompson without the curbs, sidewalks and widening that were required for other streets with the same high-volume designation.

He said Elliott, as the only developer on the street, had directly benefitted from that decision.

Wood also pointed out in his complaint that Elliott sought, and was granted, a variance to the city’s gravel street restoration policy, which provided another benefit.

The company owned two of four lots at East 15th and Thompson streets that were affected by the exemption from the policy.

The variance granted by the council accommodated the paving of about one-half block of an “ungraded jeep trail” on East 15th Street, which terminated in a dead end. The staff for the commission also felt a violation had occurred with Elliott’s involvement in this issue.

Lawrence stated in his letter, and at Friday’s meeting, that it was Dave Anderson, public works director, and not Elliott who sought clarification from the council regarding the gravel street policy change. The issue was raised after Elliott asked to have the work done. Elk Horn and another landowner ultimately paid for materials and the city paid for labor and equipment.

“This was clearly stated and Taner Elliott not only did not participate in the (gravel street) discussion, he did not vote and he clearly declared he was abstaining because of a potential conflict of interest,” wrote Lawrence.

The final report on the ethics investigation noted that Anderson informed the council that 15th Street was not even classified as a primitive roadway, which is where the gravel street restoration policy normally applied.

Wood said in his complaint that the city had made an exception to its three-year moratorium on building new streets to accommodate Elliott’s paving request.



Parker told the commission Friday that, while some of the policy change decisions were being made for street improvements, he had been distracted and sometimes absent due to his late wife being diagnosed with cancer.

“I think it affected my diligence and my attention to some matters, not that I think that justifies anything, but I think it did play into some of the factors that occurred here,” he said.

Parker told commission staff in his defense of Elliott that the councilor had conferred with him prior to every meeting regarding Thompson about what action he needed to take, if any.

Prior to making a decision on Elliott’s case, one of the commissioners pointed out that The Dalles council appeared to need some training in ethics law requirements. He said most elected officials didn’t intentionally set out to break the law when they made decisions, but the commission was obligated to hold them accountable.

Another commissioner expressed “misgivings” about the possibility of a political agenda behind Wood’s complaint, but he said he would support staff’s recommendation that Elliott had committed four violations; two for conduct in an elected office and two for conflict of interest.

“Because we find you in violation it’s not to be interpreted that people are intentionally trying to be corrupt,” said a commissioner prior to the vote.