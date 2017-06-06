Letter to the Editor: Federal fallback plan

To the editor:

Our U.S. Congress and staff do not have free health care. At our last town hall meeting in The Dalles, Greg Walden said that he was under the same Affordable Care Act the everyone else was. This is mostly true.

However, prior to passage of the Affordable Care Act, Congress and staff were under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program as are all federal employees. During the startup of the Affordable Care Act, lawmakers inserted a provision that requires members of Congress and staff to obtain coverage through ACA exchanges instead of the FEHBP.

As of Jan. 1, 2014, Congress and staff may purchase insurance through the District of Columbia’s small business health options program exchange, which offers 57 insurance plans.

As it does for federal employees under FEHBP, the federal government provides a subsidy of up to 72 percent of premiums, so Congress and staff pay about 28 percent of their premiums through pre-tax payroll deductions.

While in D.C., members of Congress may have access to The Office of the Attending Physician for an annual fee. Also while in the D.C. area, members of Congress may receive outpatient care at military facilities.

Finally, if the ACA is repealed, members of Congress and staff have a fallback plan. They would be able to return to the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program that covers all federal employees. Twenty million other Americans will not be able to. Congress and staff do not have free insurance, but it is the next best thing.

Steven Lynn Miller

The Dalles