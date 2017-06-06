For the Record for June 6, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 3, 11:32 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 2, 11:52 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a report of a boiler that was on fire. Contact was made with maintenance staff who advised they put the fire out with a dry chemical that was on scene. The gas and water supply to the boiler were shut off and employees were advised they were not allowed to use any machines until the boiler was fixed.

June 3, 7:34 p.m. – Crew responded to the 6900 block of Wells Road on a report of an unauthorized burn. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

June 3, 10:43 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a report of a grass fire. The fire had self-extinguished prior to units arrival and the area was mopped up.

June 5, 9:08 a.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street on a report of a water flow alarm. It was determined this was caused by power being shut down momentarily to the building and no problem was found.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, three on Sunday, and six on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 1100 block of Lewis Street Friday morning on a report of a cat at large. The cat was located and lodged at the animal shelter; a report was taken.

A runaway report was taken Friday morning from the 2200 block of East 13th Street.

Animal control responded to the 400 block of East 10th Street Friday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter; a report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Friday afternoon after a caller reported a neighbor’s dog attacked her dogs during a walk. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 700 block of East 13th Street after a caller reported a roommate had moved out and took many of his belongings. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Home Street Friday evening on a report of a dog bite. Caller reported her daughter was riding her bicycle in the area when she was attacked and bitten by a dog. A report was taken.

A runaway report was taken Friday evening from the 1700 block of Oakwood Dive.

A runaway report was taken Friday evening from the 1200 block of East 10th Street.

A female driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday morning in the 800 block of Union Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 1400 block of East 13th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported he obtained video of suspects breaking into vehicles in his neighborhood. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A driver was cited and released for no operator’s license during a traffic stop Saturday evening on East 12th and Kelly streets; a report was taken.

A runaway report was taken early Sunday morning from the 1300 block of East 13th Place.

Fay M. Bancroft, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Pomona Street and is accused of harassment.

Nathan Robert Irby, 34, Arlington, was arrested Monday morning near West 8th and Pentland streets and is accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of heroin, and two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.

Wasco County

A driver was cited and released for failure to register a vehicle Saturday morning in Dufur. The license plates were seized and a report was taken.

Deputy responded to Antelope Saturday evening after a caller reported a large amount of gunfire in the area. Caller said he heard several shots coming from two different guns. The caller called back and said it could be from a party taking place in town. State police checked the area and advised no problem was found.

Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Sevenmile Hill Road Monday afternoon after a caller reported her garage was broken into and had some items missing. A burglary report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Sherman County

Robert Vincent Jones, 51, Grants Pass, was arrested Saturday evening on Highway 97 near milepost eight and is accused of third-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary, and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

Trevor Michael Thomas, 27, Portland, was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop in Rufus and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Adam David Brown, 22, Redmond, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, providing false information to a police officer, and reckless driving.

Don Andrew Guy, 40, Spokane Valley, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.

Derek Dimmon Harris, 19, Vancouver, Wash., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass.

Michael Walton, 66, Umatilla, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Kyle David Moore, 26, Tillamook, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, June 2

Mega Millions – 7-42-57-69-72; Mega: 10; Multiplier: 3

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-2-6-5; 4 p.m. 4-7-0-5; 7 p.m. 0-9-8-8; 10 p.m. 3-5-7-1

Lucky Lines – 2-8-12-15-20-22-27-29

Saturday, June 3

Powerball – 3-9-21-41-54; Powerball: 25; Multiplier: 4

Megabucks – 5-14-29-33-34-46

Win for Life – 33-63-35-70

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-2-3-5; 4 p.m. 3-3-9-6; 7 p.m. 8-5-6-3; 10 p.m. 2-9-4-2

Lucky Lines – 3-7-10-14-19-23-28-29

Sunday, June 4

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-2-7-2; 4 p.m. 5-1-0-2; 7 p.m. 8-5-4-0; 10 p.m. 7-3-9-5

Lucky Lines – 3-7-9-15-18-21-26-30

Monday, June 5

Megabucks – 13-18-23-27-28-46

Win for Life – 35-37-68-76

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-7-3-0; 4 p.m. 5-5-8-7; 7 p.m. 1-0-3-3; 10 p.m. 7-8-8-7

Lucky Lines – 3-6-11-15-18-24-26-31

Washington

Friday, June 2

Match 4 – 1-7-15-22

Daily Game – 9-0-1

Saturday, June 3

Lotto – 4-5-34-43-46-49

Hit 5 – 7-17-24-30-39

Match 4 – 3-7-15-21

Daily Game – 0-9-5

Sunday, June 4

Match 4 – 6-9-12-18

Daily Game – 3-7-6

Monday, June 5

Lotto – 3-14-22-27-45-49

Hit 5 – 9-13-17-21-35

Match 4 – 4-11-19-23

Daily Game – 0-6-6