Watery Resting Place

A barge loaded with logs is tied up, with two empty barges, along the Columbia River in Dallesport. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Tuesday, June 6, 2017

A barge loaded with logs is tied up, with two empty barges, along the Columbia River in Dallesport. The tie-up is across the river from the Union Street underpass in The Dalles.

