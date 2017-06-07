For the Record for June 7, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Corrections

A headline on a June 2 story incorrectly stated a fundraising appeal was spearheaded by North Wasco County School District 21. As the story correctly stated, the fundraising effort is paid for by the North Wasco County Education Foundation, which is separate from the school district itself.

The wrong name for the current director of events and communication for The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce was given in a June 6 story about the upcoming power breakfast. We apologize to Camille Terry, who holds that title, and Tiffany Hardin, who is no longer with the chamber.

Meeting Notice

A budget committee meeting for Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue is scheduled for June 9 at noon in their conference room, 1400 W. 8th St. Questions and comments from the public will be taken. This meeting is a public meeting where deliberations of the budget committee will take place.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 6, 1:57 a.m. —MCFR crew was dispatched on a report of a leaking gasoline tank in the 3500 block of East Second Street. Deputy with Wasco County Sheriff’s Office reported he was on patrol and struck a piece of metal that punctured patrol car’s fuel tank, which was full. Firefighters arrived to find vehicle stopped in roadway with fuel coming out of the bottom of the tank at a fast, steady rate. Crews built dirt berm to absorb the fuel and put out absorbent pads. MCFR crew remained on scene until wrecker came to tow vehicle away, and then crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

Wasco County

A caller in the 5900 block of Highway 30 complained that workers were spraying Roundup around his property Tuesday morning. Caller said he did not hire them, and he told those spraying that his “garden better not die.” Sprayers reportedly responded with cuss words. Caller wanted incident logged in case garden dies.

Deputies were given a court order to assist in removing two juveniles from a home in the 3300 block of Sandlin Road Tuesday morning and return them to their mother.

Two pit bulls were reported at large in the area of South Mike Road and Well Road on Tuesday morning.

A Tuesday morning caller in the 4900 block of Sevenmile Hill Road reported vehicles speeding by his home in the morning and evening while on their way to work. Caller requested extra patrols.

In the area of Mountain View Drive and Sevenmile Hill Road, a caller discovered Tuesday afternoon that his pickup truck left over the winter had its tires and wheels stolen.

An assault was reported in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Tuesday afternoon.

Oregon State Police

Amarisa Holly Fish, 40, of Heron, Mont., was arrested Tuesday evening near milepost 25 on U.S. Highway 97 and accused of DUII-alcohol.

Sherman County

Dustin Lee Knieriem, 31, no hometown given, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of criminal trespassing in the second degree and reckless driving.

Kjerstin Anna Andersen, 23, of Leavenworth, Wash., was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Gilliam County

Carlin Roy Murphy, 42, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Shannon Marie Scholl, 40, of Woodland, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Brendon Levi Mackey, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, June 6

Mega Millions -- 03-05-16-49-75 Mega-ball=05 Megaplier=03

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 1, 4, 4, 6; 4 p.m., 7, 5, 7, 0; 7 p.m., 6, 2, 5, 5; 10 p.m., 7, 7, 5, 5

Washington

Tuesday, June 6

Mega Millions -- 03-05-16-49-75 Mega-ball=05 Megaplier=03

Match 4 -- 01-05-11-17

Daily Game -- 02-02-04