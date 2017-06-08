Letter to the Editor: AHCA fails

To the editor:

The AHCA bill passed by the House would reduce Medicaid payments by $834 billion and premium support by $276 billion. Taking these dollars out of our health care system will hurt people in the Second Congressional District.

The CBO projects that 23 million people, including 100,000 in Rep. Greg Walden’s district, will lose health insurance. Changes in allowed age rating would drive up premiums for older, low-income people by up to 850 percent.

Many people in our higher cost rural counties will find insurance unaffordable. Allowing states to waive requiring insurers to cover benefits like maternity, addiction treatment, and prescription drug coverage will lower premiums for some, but drive up costs for others. Maternity and addiction treatment will be out of reach for some losing coverage from Medicaid.

Promises of lower premiums are illusory. The AHCA does nothing to lower the costs of providing health care. Reducing the “average” premium simply means that older people with higher premiums have been driven out of the market and that plans are cheaper because they no longer cover needed benefits.

The CBO forecasts that allowing states to end protections for people with pre-existing conditions will lead to market instability that returns us to the days when people are unable to find insurance or forced into underfunded high risk pools.

The AHCA is about shrinking government in order to cut taxes for the wealthy. It fails to provide better health care to those who need it most.

Rather than continuing to chase the impossible promise to cut taxes, lower premiums and provide better healthcare, Congress should make needed short-term fixes to stabilize rural markets while rethinking our dysfunctional health care system.



Richard Davis

The Dalles