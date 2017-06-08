New Life Flight hangar finally takes wing

A group of dignitaries picked up their golden shovels Wednesday morning and marked the official groundbreaking for the construction of a new aircraft hangar at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Dallesport.

The hangar is primarily designed for the Life Flight Network, an air ambulance service.

The $1.8 million project will provide Life Flight with enough room to bring both of their emergency aircraft — a helicopter and a fixed wing airplane —indoors and out of the elements. The building will also provide expanded and enhanced living quarters for the crews that staff Life Flight around the clock.

The parties involved in planning for the facility said the groundbreaking was a long time coming, and they were clearly in a mood to celebrate.

“We’ve been working on this concept for two and a half to three years,” said Jacob Dalstra, regional director for Life Flight.

“It feels great to break ground. When we got our final permit last week, it was a good day. There were numerous delays, but we’re finally here,” said Chuck Covert one of the airport managers. “Everything is in order, and we’re moving along as quickly as we can.”

Covert said the 15,000-square foot facility is expected to be completed within six to eight months. The Life Flight operation will take up almost half -- 7,400 square feet – of the new hangar, with the other 7,600 square feet being made available to a commercial tenant.

Airport officials pointed out that demand for space at the airport has been growing in recent months.

“Once we have this done, it will make this a permanent base for Life Flight,” said Covert. “That’s why it’s so important for the community to get it done.”

One of the main reasons the new hangar was needed was a basic safety consideration. Aircraft parked outdoors are susceptible to damaging weather conditions, including ice and snow.

“To have these aircraft in a hangar will definitely be a benefit,” said Shannon Louk, a Life Flight nurse stationed in Dallesport.

“In winter, it will save time. It’s way more efficient.”

Life Flight pilot Dustin Morantes agreed.

“If an aircraft is outside, it may be caked with ice and snow,” Morantes said.

“But if it’s in a hangar, as soon as the taxiways are plowed, we can pull out and go.”

Klickitat County and the city of The Dalles jointly own the airport, and the two entities have been working in partnership with the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) to move the infrastructure project forward.

Klickitat County and The Dalles split the cost of the new hangar 50-50. In addition, MCEDD applied for a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, which contributed $625,000 for the facility.

Black Rock Construction of Moses Lake, Wash., is the contractor on the project.

Tim Gibbons, Life Flight’s customer service manager, said the hangar will bring a sense of permanence to the network’s operations out of Dallesport.

“We opened this base eight years ago and started flying in the area,” Gibbons explained. “Life Flight is committed to making sure residents of the community have access to quick transport and skilled care. This shows our commitment to the area. We’re here to stay and to serve, along with our partners Mid-Columbia Medical Center and Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue.”

“We’re thrilled to actually break ground,” said Jim Wilcox, chair of the airport board. “There were a lot of hitches and false starts, so thanks to Life Flight for being patient and working with us. When we’re done, this will add jobs.”

Klickitat County Commissioner David Sauter said the new hangar will bring multiple benefits to the area.

“It’s a health and safety issue as much as an economic development issue,” Sauter said. “Life Flight will be an anchor tenant in the (airport) business park, and it’s easier to imagine more businesses locating there once the first one is there. We see the airport and the Dallesport area as the focus of economic development activities in the central part of the county.”

Sauter added that he appreciates Life Flight’s ongoing commitment to the region.

“This has been a long haul for us,” he said. “Life Flight stuck with us to get to this day I knew we would get to.”