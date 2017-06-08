For the Record for June 8, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday June 8, 2017

Accidents

June 7, 4:52 p.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury blocking crash at East 11th and I streets.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A man in the area of East 10th and Jefferson reported he lost his iPhone with a black case Tuesday morning.

A vandalism report was taken from the 3400 block of West Eighth Street Tuesday afternoon.

A man in the 1200 block of East Ninth Street reported a case of identity theft Tuesday afternoon.

A man in the 800 block of Hostetler reported Tuesday afternoon someone used his Social Security number to file taxes.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street reported a male was threatening to stab another man. Police found the 14-year-old suspect, and he didn’t have a knife.

The suspect said he was mad at the victim because the victim and the suspect’s mother were having an affair. Police took the victim to his home to avoid any issues.

Bruce Lee Stevens, 49, Bend, was arrested Tuesday evening at a local motel on a warrant and is accused of negotiating a bad check.

A caller reported an extended van with Washington plates just went through Mosier Tuesday evening and the occupants may be train protesters enroute to The Dalles to block train tracks there. The back end of the van was heavily weighted.

A caller reported Tuesday evening seeing a black garbage bag with some sort of credit card documentation in it. An officer picked up a trash bag full of packaged gift cards. He believed they were thrown out by the store.

A woman in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported late Tuesday evening her boyfriend and his son were fist fighting. The father reported his son pushed him several times and tried to choke him twice. The youth fled before officer arrival. The youth was cited and released for two counts of harassment and two counts of strangulation.

A woman reported her 12-year-old daughter left her room through a window after being punished. Another caller reported that the daughter reported being assaulted by her mother. Tasha Nichole McFarland, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday in the 1600 block of East 13th Place and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

A caller from a local motel reported two men were fighting late Tuesday. Officers arrived and were told that the situation fixed itself and the parties separated. Several people are in town due to the railroad incident, and lots of drinking was going on, and railroad police are also staying at the hotel. Railroad police took care of the incident before officers arrived.

Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on two counts of probation violation.

A caller in the 800 block of East 14th Street reported early Wednesday persons with head lamps on were trying to gain access to the caller’s car for the last two hours. The people have also been around another car and have their own car they are using.

Police talked to a man and his girlfriend who said they were uncertain why the neighbor would report them for breaking into cars as he was seen and talked to the neighbor in the past while working on his car. He said he has been cleaning out his car as he is worried someone may try and steal the contents due to a recent tow sticker stuck to his window.

A caller reported early Wednesday morning a person on foot was moving a mattress and box spring up Fourth Street grade. Police contacted a man who said he got the mattress and box spring from the dumpster behind a downtown business. The items did not appear new and an officer checked the downtown business and found all was secure.

Wasco County

A caller in Mosier reported Tuesday morning finding a little leather coin purse with money in it.

A caller reported a boat near the bridge was blowing up fireworks toward the bridge. A call to the dam control room determined this was a bird control boat.

A caller in the 5600 block of Chenowith Road reported Tuesday afternoon a stray horse in their pasture. The owner was found, and she reported she was also missing a palomino horse.

A man in the 4700 block of Simonelli Road reported Tuesday evening his son was beating him. The caller declined a medic and said he wasn’t injured.

A child called police and reported dad was hurting mom. When a deputy arrived, the parents were sitting in the vehicle outside talking. They both said it was a verbal argument that got loud. Neither person had marks on them. The man agreed to spend the night at a friend’s. Parties were counseled on arguing in front of the children.

Gilliam County

Timothy James Freeman, 33, Portland, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Earl Snell Park and is accused of two counts of unlawful possession of heroin.

Kristina Elena Hernandez, 28, Portland, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Earl Snell Park, is accused of two counts of unlawful possession of heroin.

Regional Jail

Jordan W. Jake Jackson, 28, Warm Springs, was booked into the regional jail on a prisoner transport on Wasco County charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Flavio Renteria Robledo, 21, Yakima, was booked into the regional jail on a prisoner transport from Lane County on a Wasco County charge of probation violation.

Loucinda Kay Tatton, 54, The Dalles, was booked into the regional jail on a prisoner transport from Deschutes County on a Wasco County warrant for probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Results for Tuesday, June 7

Mega Millions -- 25-48-51-65-72 Mega-Ball=04 Megaplier=04

Lucky Lines -- 3-8-11-13-19-23-26-32

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 0, 4, 1, 7; 4, p.m., 2, 7, 2, 0; 7 p.m., 2, 7, 5, 6; 10 p.m., 0, 0, 1, 5

Washington

Results for Tuesday, June 7

Mega Millions -- 25-48-51-65-72 Mega-Ball=04 Megaplier=04

Match 4 -- 04-16-20-24

The Daily Game -- 8-3-0

Daily Keno -- 03-05-10-11-12-20-28-30-31-35-36-40-44-45-56-59-65-66-70-80