Riverhawk stars come out in full force

The Dalles High School athletic director Mike Somnis stood front and center in front of a large gathering of friends, community members, volunteers, coaches and student-athletes for a perfect capper to the 2016-2017 school year, the All Sports Awards held Wednesday at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

“During a school year, there are many people that go into helping make an athletics department run smoothly,” Somnis said. “First and foremost, are the parents. The support, tough love, inspiration, supportive talks and them being there for their child is critically important to our student-athletes. I want to thank our coaches, who put an unbelievable amount of time and effort into coaching and teaching our students, both on and off the playing field.”

Somnis also showed his gratitude to Ethan Wray, Brian Dean, Randy Hays and William Chace, along with Lori and Daniel Bonham for their work with the Riverhawk Booster Club, and John Frederick, Randy Haines, Ben Lin, Paul Beasley, Jim Taylor, Craig Thomasian, Jenny Collins, Christi Bradford, Butch Hert, Phil Hoffman, and Didi and Joe Abbas for assisting in different capacities.

The biggest award of the evening, The Dalles High School Hall of Fame honors, went to multi-sport senior standouts Brooke McCall, Chase Snodgrass and Iliana Telles.

To qualify for the Hall of Fame, student-athletes must be exceptional citizens and a credit to the community and school, placed second or better in state in an individual sport during the year, selected as a first or second team all-state player or selected as a league Player of the Year.

McCall, who will attend George Fox University, was called up by soccer coach Oscar Nunez and was awarded Female Athlete of the Year for her solid soccer and basketball seasons.

Steve Sugg spoke on behalf of Male Athlete of the Year Johnny Miller for his prestigious award.

Miller was a member of the National Honor Society and Link crew and played three sports, while maintaining a 3.88 grade point average.

Both McCall and Miller are headed to George Fox University to study nursing. McCall signed on to play basketball and Miller is set to join the baseball team.

Snodgrass, a Warner-Pacific University commit, picked up the Male Scholar Athlete Award, and senior Molly Nelson, who is off to the University of Minnesota, was named the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Sophomore athlete Emma Mullins, and Columbia Gorge Community College-bound Omar Rodriguez, each received the OSAA Award of Excellence for their display of exemplary sportsmanship, ethics and integrity throughout the 2016-2017 school year.

“Omar successfully navigated school work and athletics with a tremendous work ethic, dedication and commitment to become successful with both his academics and athletics,” said varsity tennis coach Shea MacNab.

Due to their honor and class put forth while representing TDHS in the field of athletic competition, twin sisters Shaynie and Sierra Watson were given the Vince Peickert Sportsmanship Award by long-time coach Steve Garrett.

The group of Glenn Breckterfield, Cory Cameron, Johnny Miller, Jenna Miller, Nelson, Dominique Seufalemua, Jodi Thomasian and Sierra Watson finished the year as three-sport letter recipients.

A total of 23 Riverhawks were recognized for their scholastic endeavors as Student Athlete Academic Excellence Award winners for playing multiple sports and finishing in the top-10 of their respective class.

Honored were freshmen Riley Brewer, Evan Despain, Noah Holloran, Jenna Miller, Jonathan Snodgrass, Gavin Wallis and Tressa Wood.

Victoria Barragan, Matthew Feil, Michaela Height, Bailey LeBreton, James Pashek and Molly Taylor headlined the sophomore class, and seven members of the junior class were also awarded.

William Burns, Maria Keilman, Jessika Nañez, Quinn Strassheim, Alexia Tapia, Jodi Thomasian and Emma Weir were the juniors saluted, and Molly Nelson, Ethan Shubert and Chase Snodgrass represented the seniors.

Volleyball coach Neticia Fanene presented Charlie Hert with the Special Student Award for his tireless efforts as team manager and support staff to several sports programs during the year.

Hert volunteered his time to the volleyball team, both Babe Ruth softball and baseball, and as a cadet at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Once he graduates, Hert plans to attend Central Oregon Community College to study para-medicine and structural firefighting.

Taking home the Amaton Award for their volunteer time were Christi Bradford, Beverly Nañez and Bob Brockman.

During the fall, The Dalles boys’ and girls’ cross country earned state qualifications, with the boys placing 10th and the girls seventh, and the soccer teams picked up state play-in berths under their first-year coaches.

The Riverhawk cheer squad garnered second-place honors at the state meet to highlight the winter, and the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs chalked up state play-in honors.

In spring action, the boys’ golf team had Snodgrass place third individually to lead the team to a runner-up finish at the state tournament, the varsity baseball team vaulted into the play-in rounds for the first time in three seasons, and the track and field squad sent nine athletes to state.

Somnis also honored Garrett and girls’ basketball coaches Dan Telles and Craig Compton for their years of service, as the trio retired from their respective posts. “All three of these coaches have left a lasting mark on the students who they have coached over the years and they will be missed,” Somnis said.

As the seniors bid farewell to high school this weekend, Somnis offered congratulations and encouragement as they start their new adventures in adulthood. “The next few days are the culmination of their formative years in both school and athletics,” Somnis said. “Hopefully along the way, they have all forged lifelong friendships and relationships that only competitive athletics can offer.”