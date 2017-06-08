Social hub opens for people recovering from addictions

Ever since his family moved here two years ago, Rob Mendoza has wanted to provide a social outlet for people in recovery from addictions.

That goal came to fruition last month with the establishment of Recovery Rising, a twice-weekly drop-in sober community center, providing an opportunity for people to play games like pool, ping pong and foosball.

The sober community center is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at 1313 Mt. Hood St. The building is the Cornerstone Church, but Mendoza stressed it is not a religious event, but purely social.

“It’s not faith based, this is all recovery, this has nothing to do with anything other than recovery activities,” he said.

“It’s for people in recovery that are trying to get sober that can have a place to hang out.”

Mendoza, a drug and alcohol addiction counselor, has been in recovery himself for over 10 years.

“I know, being in recovery myself, it’s beneficial to keep us busy and keep us out of our heads and keep us from isolating,” he said.

“When we moved here a couple years ago, there was nothing for people to do in recovery other than go to meetings and we said, ‘Hey, let’s do something about it,” he said.

The idea took off quite suddenly not too many weeks ago. “It was a spur of the moment, ‘Let’s do it,’” Mendoza said. He attends Cornerstone, and he knew the pastor wanted to become more involved in the community, and the decision was made to simply do it.

“We talked, we set up a time, and we opened it. It was quick,” Mendoza said.

The two evenings a week they chose were days that the building wasn’t already booked with other activities.

“We’re in the process of looking at maybe expanding to where eventually it will be during the day as well,” he said. But right now, since both he and his wife work, they are unavailable to staff a daytime center.

The first event was on May 11, and it has drawn 15 to 30 people on average. But recently, they held a barbecue which drew 60 people. Normally, they just have chips and salsa and water and pop available, but that day was a splurge. Mendoza said he is hoping for community contributions to help fund Recovery Rising. He said he picked the name Recovery Rising “because we are trying to recover from our addiction and ‘rising’ because we are rising up to tackle our addiction and learn how to live a new way of life.”

He has been putting flyers up to advertise the events but also wanted to publicize it in the newspaper as a further avenue of outreach. The sober center includes two foosball tables, one pool table, one ping pong table, board games and darts.

For more information email recoveryrising2017@gmail.com.