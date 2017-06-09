Council calls for joint exec session

After meeting in a special executive session on Monday, June 5, The Dalles City Council called for an unusual three-way closed door session with Klickitat County Board of Commissioners and the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport Board of Directors.

On Friday, the date of the special executive session for the three parties, which will be closed to the public, was announced.

The entities, two elected and one appointed, will convene June 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Klickitat County courthouse in Goldendale.

The purpose of the session is “to consult with legal counsel concerning current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.”

The decision to have all three jurisdictions meet came after the city council’s brief executive session on June 5.

When the council returned to open session, Councilor Taner Elliott made a motion to direct staff to set up a three-party executive session to discuss contracts with airport officials and the Klickitat County Commissioners.

Klickitat County and the city of The Dalles jointly own the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, which is located in Dallesport. The vote was approved 4-0, with Councilor Russ Brown abstaining. He explained that he was abstaining “in light of recent events and the complaint against Taner Elliott, I declare a conflict because I am a personal friend of Chuck Covert and I buy auto parts from NAPA at a discount.”

Covert is one of the airport managers. He also owns the NAPA Auto Parts store in The Dalles.

Brown was referring to a recent finding by the Oregon Ethics Commission that Elliott was in violation of conflict of interest rules due to his participation in two council votes in 2015 that were determined to have personally benefitted Elk Horn Development, a company he owns and manages.