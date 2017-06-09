Dallesport wary of tribal housing

About 50 local residents showed up at the Dallesport Community Center Monday evening to discuss a possible housing project that a tribe wants to place on private property.

Bill Morris, a member of the Dallesport Community Council, organized the June 5 meeting. He wanted residents to discuss a proposal by the Yakama Nation Housing Authority, which is considering buying a 47.5-acre parcel in Dallesport.

Morris said the property is south of Third Avenue and east of Dallesport Road, and extends to the tracks of the BNSF Railroad.

“We want to get as much information out there as fast as possible. There is a lot at stake here,” he said.

Some citizens at the meeting expressed concern that any tribal housing development could become sovereign property within Dallesport.

“If the Yakama Nation Housing Authority takes hold of this property, how is it going to be policed?” asked one resident.

“If this becomes reality, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office will be in charge of enforcing the law there,” said Sheriff Bob Songer, who had been asked to attend the public forum. “We’d respond and make arrests, and they’d be taken to the county jail.”

Morris said he invited Songer so he could address the tribal housing concept with residents directly.

Following the meeting, Morris said he believed the community is united in its opposition to a tribal housing project in Dallesport, and he urged the crowd to “remain engaged over the long term.”

“We as a community continue to move forward in full opposition to the YNHA plan, because it will devastate our water system, our sewer system, the Lyle School District, the fire district and the Klickitat County tax base,” he said. “The entire community is in opposition to this, and we have a fully engaged community.”

Morris explained that if tribal interests purchase the land, after 15 years it could become sovereign property.

“The minute it becomes tribal property, zero taxes get paid,” Morris said. “It’s that devastating after-effect we’re so concerned about.” Another meeting on the issue has been scheduled by the council for June 19, again at the Dallesport Community Center, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At that event, Morris plans to discuss what he called the “horrendous living conditions” at YNHA housing projects in Wapato, Toppenish, and White Swan in Washington.

“The aged-out ones are in the worst condition ever imagined,” Morris said.

YNHA representatives did not respond to requests for comment.