Goslin is ready for her move to William Penn

Jumping from high school softball to the collegiate ranks can be a tough transition for some athletes.

In her two seasons at Big Bend Community College, Morgan Goslin posted a .335 batting average with 11 home runs, 19 doubles, 65 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 77 games.

Given that amount of offensive production, Goslin signed a letter of intent to continue her solid softball career at William Penn University.

“Morgan has stood out at the community college level and is always eager to be a vital role to any program,” said Big Bend coach Kelsie Salverda. “I think Morgan will be a huge asset to William Penn’s already strong program. She is peaking just at the right moment to take her softball skills to the next level.”

Goslin joins William Penn, an NAIA school, out of Oskaloosa, IA., a program that went 24-29 this past spring.

The team had one first-team, three second-team and seven honorable mention selections for the Heart of America Conference under head coach Michael Christner.

In his 16 years as coach, Christner has led the Statesmen to a 558-306 record, .646 winning percentage.

Skillset aside, Christner said that Goslin was on his radar due to her attitude and enthusiasm for the game.

“We expect her to give us a boost and be successful in the classroom and on the field,” Christner said. “I look for Morgan to play either third base or first base for us and I believe she has the chance to contribute immediately to our program.”

In 40 games this season, Goslin, who played third base for the Vikings, hit .333 with six home runs, 10 doubles, 13 walks, 23 runs scored, 36 RBIs and 11 strikeouts in 132 official at-bats from the cleanup spot in the Lady Viking batting order.

“Morgan plays a vital role in all aspects of our program,” Salverda added. “Her lower half is explosive, which drives the ball with nothing but power and she also is a situational hitter. If we need a bunt, it’s down, or a pop fly, it’s up, or a line drive, it’s on a line. At third base, she has an amazing back hand and she is fearless. She is super quick to scoop up bunts and slaps and has a very strong arm that gets a lot of outs for us.”

In 2016, Big Bend Community College announced Goslin as a spring honor roll recipient on the Vice President’s list for her solid grade point average.

Christner emphasizes education and athletics for all his athletes, so having a player ahead of the game in that regard is an added plus.

“We at William Penn work to get our student athletes ready to go out into the world and be successful,” Christner said. “In softball, we try to teach them life skills as well as softball skills on a daily basis.”

With Goslin’s outgoing personality, attitude and work ethic, Salverda is looking forward to continued production playing in the Midwest against some good competition on the softball diamond.

Last month, Goslin signed a letter of intent with her friend Savannah Fleming, so she already has someone she knows with her at the start of this new journey.

At the signing, on this precious family moment were Goslin’s mother and father, Laura and Paul, her sister and grandparents.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family and I’m so happy they are behind me every step of the way,” Morgan said. “I am glad I’ve been a part of this program for two years. The leaps and bounds we’ve made is incredible.”