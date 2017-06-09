For the Record for June 9, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday June 9, 2017

Accidents

Oregon State Police

June 8, 8:16 a.m. – A vehicle struck the center divider on Interstate 84 milepost 88 eastbound. The impact caused the vehicle to rotate several times before striking the guardrail, then rotating at least once more before coming to rest against a rock wall.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

Wasco County

Jose Ernesto Garcia, 42, The Dalles, was arrested in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Tuesday afternoon and accused of probation violation.

In the 300 block of Northeast Fourth Street, a Tuesday afternoon caller reported that his stolen bike was seen on Craig’s List.

Alfred Glenn Estimo, 54, of Coos Bay, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

David Allyn Thyssen, 45, of Bend, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of failure to appear in the second degree.

Larry Scott Bixel, 36, of Redmond, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of one count of unlawful possession of heroin; one count of assault in the third degree; one count of DUII-alcohol; one count of recklessly endangering another person; and one count of reckless driving.

Olivia Marlene Decorci Slemp, 26, of Roosevelt, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 200 block of Northwest Main Street reported loose dogs that got out and tried to bite a small child and then went after two teens Thursday morning. Deputy took one of the dogs to be quarantined after it bit 13-year-old girl.

A prowler was reported in the 2500 block of Wright Street Thursday evening. Caller said a man was stalking around her house and garage. Deputies responded and contacted man; it was simply a misunderstand and there was no problem.

In the 2200 block of Mosier Creek Road, a caller reported an unknown vehicle in her driveway early Friday morning and she heard people get out. Deputy made contact; occupants said they were driving around trying to get cell phone service.

Gilliam County

Shawn Eric McGuirk, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, June 8

Lucky Lines – 4, 6, 10, 14, 19, 22, 26, 32

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 7, 4, 7, 8; 4 p.m., 0, 4, 3, 2; 7 p.m., 4, 8, 3, 1; 10 p.m., 5, 7, 9, 1

Washington

Thursday, June 8

Match 4 -- 02-06-10-11

Daily Game -- 08-07-04