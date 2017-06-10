Letter to the Editor: Applaud leadership

To the editor:

As a small business owner and city councilor in Dufur, I applaud the leadership demonstrated by Speaker Kotek and Senator Hass with their compromise proposal to provide more revenue for our schools and critical services. With just a few weeks left this legislative session, our elected officials in Salem must act swiftly in supporting their plan, the only one on the table that puts our children and families first.

The Revenue Reform and Education Stability Act (RRESA) is the right plan for Oregon because it generates $900 million in new revenue for early childhood, K12 and higher education while making our tax system more equitable through a modest increase in corporate taxes while providing tax relief for low and middle income families. The plan also includes more than $600 million in cost-containment measures so Oregon closes the $1.4 billion budget gap that is currently threatening deep cuts to schools and essential services statewide.

Most importantly, the RRESA increases the state school budget to $8.5 billion so that after decades of cuts and underfunding, Oregon can finally start to make meaningful investments in education. Smaller class sizes, restored days to the school year and fully funded career technical education programs are finally within grasp. Representative Greg Smith and his colleagues must make raising revenue their top priority this legislative session. I’m counting on him to hold corporations accountable and prove that Oregon truly values education.

Josiah Dean

Dufur