Letter to the Editor: Disagree with Ricarte

To the editor:

I read your June 6, 2017, Crosstalk opinion piece about pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement. It would be helpful to know who writes these pieces and what their credentials are. Thus, I know nothing of RaeLynn Ricarte, but she was obviously happy the U.S. left the Paris accord. She thinks it’s some formal treaty and should have had two-thirds approval vote from the Senate.

It is not. It’s merely an agreement between most nations on the globe who pledge to do their best to reduce their pollutant levels in the years to come. It’s totally voluntary and without penalty. She goes on to say the agreement requires the U.S to “cut its emissions back to a painful level when China and India can keep belching out greenhouse gasses.” The fact that it does no such thing apparently is lost on her.

Yes, China is now the leading emitter of greenhouse gasses but they have also cut their emissions substantially and, because the U.S. has as well, we’re no longer the leader. Also, the agreement asks the U.S. to put up more money than others, but then the U.S. has contributed more of the greenhouse gasses that are up there. These gasses don’t just disappear so, yes, we own more of the problem than other countries.



She goes on to say the real agenda of the accord is to “further the United Nations scheme for statist control of the world’s economy…” It would be nice for some factual evidence to substantiate her conspiracy theory. Then she even likens the accord to the “Iran deal,” apparently another of Obama’s failed policies in her view.

So, what I would like to say in opposition to her is that we are stuck on this little planet together and it behooves us to start taking care of it. We pulled out of the Paris accord for only one reason — so Trump could deliver on a campaign pledge to his base. As there is no other justification, having RaeLynn Ricarte try to convince me otherwise falls pretty flat.



By the way, I love articles that offer both sides of a viewpoint but I would rather have knowledgeable authors writing about their subject.

Bruce Schwartz

The Dalles