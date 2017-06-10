Letter to the Editor: Egg drop support

To the editor:

Each year the Dry Hollow fifth-graders do a scientific engineering problem when they design an egg drop container that will keep an egg from breaking when dropped from around 30 feet. And, every year Mr. Sawyer at True Value Hardware in The Dalles donates the use of a lift for our project. It is so nice to have community sponsors who are so willing to help schools and the children of our school district. We, the Dry Hollow fifth-grade teachers and students, would like to thank Mr. Sawyer for being so kind and generous and for allowing us to use the lift each year! You are awesome and appreciated!

Courtney Kiser, Sue Winnett, Kevin Ramsey

and the Dry Hollow fifth-graders