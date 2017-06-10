Letter to the Editor: Help for food bank

To the editor:

I am involved with St. Vincent de Paul Society of The Dalles and we operate a Food Bank on Ninth Street in the basement of the St. Vinnie's store. Tuesday night we lost the compressor on our walk-in freezer. Wednesday morning after some calls we took the frozen food to the Discovery Center and put it in their walk-in freezers. The freezer was fixed this week by Mike Ballinger of Ballinger's Service and all the food has been returned. I would like to thank Carolyn at the Discovery Center, Mike Ballinger, Josh Molnar of Muscle & Fitness and Liz Polehn, our food bank manager. Without their help we would have had to get rid of all the frozen product and that just wouldn't sit well with us. This is just one reason that I love living in a small town. People willing to help other people!

Mike Kilkenny

The Dalles