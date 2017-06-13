City, county team up to battle teen alcohol use

With June graduation ceremonies and the resulting parties cropping up like dandelions in an open field, a team of local officials have joined together to raise awareness of the dangers of use of alcohol and drugs by those under the age of 21.

Last Friday, in the presence of Wasco County Commissioners Rod Runyon, Steve Kramer, and Scott Hege; Debby Jones, Wasco County’s prevention coordinator; and The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore, The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence signed a proclamation declaring that the city “discourages the use of alcohol by those under the legal age of consumption and also exhorts all residents of The Dalles to refuse to provide alcoholic beverages to those underage youth.”

“We’re here to bolster this program,” said Runyon.

The campaign is called “Parents who host lose the most.” Its goal is to reinforce the message that underage drinking is illegal, unsafe and unhealthy, and warns that adults who furnish alcohol or drugs to minors can face serious criminal charges.

Anyone found guilty of providing alcohol to underage youth face as much as 12 months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Civil actions could also be brought due to damages or injury stemming from minors drinking or using drugs provided by an adult.

The proclamation called for changing “community norms” so illegal use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs is seen as not acceptable; decreasing access and availability of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs; and increasing parental

awareness and understanding of the health, safety and legal consequences of allowing underage drinking, thereby hopefully reducing the number of parents who allow underage drinking on their premises and property.

The proclamation also pointed out that alcohol use by young people is dangerous, not only because of the risks associated with impairment, but also because of long-term threats to development and well-being.

“The city of The Dalles encourages residents to refuse to provide alcoholic beverages to underage youth and to take the necessary steps to discourage the illegal and unhealthy practice, including the reporting of underage drinking by calling their local police,” read an excerpt of the proclamation.

“This is important,” Lawrence said after signing the document.

“We always join with the county and support these efforts. This is as important as anything we do all year. We need to make sure adults know they shouldn’t participate in this. It’s harmful to kids, and it’s a high risk to yourself.”

Ashmore said the need to raise awareness in the community is clear, especially at this time of the year.

“It’s a great step, and it’s important we’re all on the same page,” he said. “We’ve seen a big spike in MIP (minor in possession) with the parties around graduation.”

Jones pointed out that there have been 35 MIP citations in Wasco County since March 1.

“We felt like it was time to bring more attention to this,” Jones said.

“There have been some scary incidents in the last three weeks. There is real concern, and we don’t want there to be a tragedy.”

In one case, a 12-year-old boy was found semi-conscious in a park in The Dalles. He was suffering from alcohol poisoning, and apparently had roughly four times the legal limit for alcohol in his system. He had to be taken by Life Flight for emergency medical treatment, but has since recovered.

In another recent situation, a teenage girl at a party reportedly passed out after drinking too much, so her friends put her in the trunk of a car and closed it. Apparently, in their own inebriated state, they forgot about her, and she remained passed out in the trunk overnight. Fortunately, when she woke up, someone heard her pounding and got her out of the car.

Ashmore said the situation easily could have ended in tragedy.

“It was a hot day, and the outcome could have been very different,” Ashmore said.

Jones said the entire community needs to learn from incidents like these.

“We can’t have tragedies happen, so we try to raise awareness,” Jones said. “Kids know it’s dangerous behavior, but their brain development is such that they believe ‘it won’t happen to me.’ So we need adults to start having conversations about alcohol.”

“We need to make sure adults know they shouldn’t participate in supplying alcohol to kids,” added Lawrence.

Jones said she doesn’t believe there is more teenage drinking, but thinks those who are drinking are engaging in more risky behaviors lately.

Kramer said parents and other adults need to take a leading role in helping to eliminate underage drinking.

“It’s good for us to step up and say, ‘parents, get it together, and help make our kids the individuals you truly want them to be,’” Kramer said.

Jones said the mayor’s proclamation helps raise awareness, and that is critical to combat the problem.

“We have to combat these trends, which is the whole idea for parents getting engaged and getting involved,” Jones explained.

“Why we’re so concerned about this is because we’ve had some events recently where kids were not thinking, so we’re trying to talk about it in a different way.”