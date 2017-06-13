0

Graduation Samoan Style

Almost hidden beneath a wealth of colorful leis hung around her neck by family members and friends during commencement ceremonies Saturday, The Dalles High School graduate Jennanette Siatigi also sports a cultural or “princess” crown given in the Samoan tradition on special occasions. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Tuesday, June 13, 2017

