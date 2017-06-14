Autism fundraiser tonight at Balch

Dufur native Whitney Hammel is hosting a fundraiser at the Balch Hotel tonight to raise money for a non-profit autism treatment training program she is starting in West Africa.

The “Benefit for Autism Compassion Africa” runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.

Hammel is a board certified behavioral analyst who has been working in India for the past two years at a school that trains analysts such as herself. Now, she intends to open a similar program in Ghana, in West Africa.

She will be the first board certified behavioral analyst in West Africa, a region the size of the United States.

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is the gold standard for autism treatment, Hammel said.

Autistic children in Africa can face horrible fates, including being hidden away, left to starve, or being drowned by fetish priests since autistic children are seen as “demons,” she said.

Her non-profit organization already has a classroom in a school to work from and students to help. “I have the kids. I have the classroom. I just need to raise the money to hire the teachers,” she said.

She hopes to hire five teachers, who will undergo an 18-24 month program in post-master’s training. She hopes to hire people with bachelor’s or master’s degrees in education or psychology.

The teachers would be hired for a salary of $5,000 per year, which is substantial in Ghana.

Hammel is holding a large fundraising auction in Seattle to fundraise as well. She’s been in the field almost nine years, spending time in Abu Dhabi, Seattle and India.

Her goals are to provide direct treatment to kids with autism, raise awareness, and provide continuing education to train others to work with autistic children.

For more information, visit autismcompassionafrica.org, or find autismcompassionafrica on Facebook.