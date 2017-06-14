For the Record for June 14, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday June 14, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles city

June 13, 2:34 p.m. – Two vehicle blocking crash with minor injuries in the 2400 block of East Second Street. Both vehicles towed. One driver was cited for following too close.

June 13, 5:54 p.m. – Two-vehicle, non-blocking crash at West Sixth and Trevitt.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 13, 9:04 a.m. – Crew dispatched on a report of smoke in the 2800 block of West Second Street. Crew found single family residence with a small amount of smoke coming from a burn pile in the back yard. No one was tending the fire and no one was home at the house where the smoldering brush was found. Crew extinguished the burn pile.

June 13, 6:00 p.m. – Crew dispatched on an activated smoke alarm at a residence in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road. Homeowner reported he had burned something on the stove and could not reset the alarm. Alarm company was contacted and alarm was reset, and then crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller reported Tuesday morning that Colonel Wright School had two broken windows overnight.

A caller in the 500 block of West Third Place reported Tuesday morning his projector light was stolen overnight.

Tyler James Burris, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street and is accused of harassment and three counts of post prison supervision sanction.

Conan Setefano Iaulualo, 29, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Pomona and is accused of second-degree failure to appear and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A caller in the 1700 block of East 10th Street reported Tuesday morning her boyfriend wouldn’t quit hitting her. Police learned the two were pushing each other, no punches or kicks. Neither wanted to pursue charges, and the caller said she wasn’t injured and shouldn’t have called police.

A landlord in the 500 block of Union reported Tuesday afternoon finding drug paraphernalia in a former tenant’s apartment. Police disposed of them.

A caller in the 2900 block of West Seventh Street reported Tuesday afternoon a 20” Mongoose brand bmx bike was stolen Sunday.

A caller in the 700 block of Division reported Tuesday afternoon a male in a Dish network shirt was going door to door asking people if they wanted to reduce their TV rates. When he was confronted and asked for his ID, the male took off. Police were unable to find the man.

A caller in the 1200 block of East 11th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a juvenile, who had two others with him, took a package off a neighbor’s porch. The caller yelled at the juveniles, who returned the package to the porch. The juvenile told the caller he just needed a cardboard box, so the caller offered them one out of his recycling. An officer searched the area, but could not find the juvenile.

A caller at 14th and Lincoln reported Tuesday afternoon a vehicle was parked on the side of the street that says “no parking,” and it has almost caused a few accidents. The vehicle was moved.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon and man and woman were having an argument in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street. The woman said she would go to the police department to get a no-contact order against the man. She was told she would have to go to the courts, but said she didn’t care and would go to the police department to do it anyway.

A caller at East Ninth and Dry Hollow reported Tuesday afternoon a drunk female was peeing in public and screamed at the caller’s daughter to take her home to charge her phone. The daughter turned and ran away. Officer advised.

A caller reported her teen son was hit by a car at East Second and Federal as he was in the crosswalk on his skateboard. A younger female driver in a black Chevy SUV did stop and ask if he was ok, and then drove off. It might have broken the car’s mirror. The son had no obvious sign of injury but the dad was taking him to the hospital to get checked out. Police met with the caller, and since the driver did stop, and the son told the driver he was not injured, there was no hit and run. If an injury is discovered, a report would be taken.

Jordan Wayne Russell, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of Court Street and is accused of failure to appear.

Wasco County

A caller in the 4700 block of Cherry Heights reported a blue pickup truck hit a guardrail on Tuesday afternoon. Non-injury; citation issued for failure to maintain lane of travel.

In the 1100 block of Root Road, a motor vehicle rolled over Tuesday evening with an occupant entrapped.



In the 4100 block of Chenowith Road, a caller reported someone was out in a shed banging on something and making noise; using flashlights as well.

Barking dogs were reported in the 3800 block of West 10th Street. Caller said the barking had been going on every night. Deputy contact dog owners and warned them they could be cited if they didn’t keep dogs quiet.

Anthony Richard Wyzykowski, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning near the intersection of 10th and Webber and accused of DUII-alcohol.

Nicolis Maurice Carter, 26, of Washington, Pa., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Oregon State Police

Fidel Baeza Ninche, 34, Mosier, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Root Road and accused of DUII-alcohol and reckless driving.

Parole & Probation

David Jaffe Wentworth, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of probation violation.

Joshua Dale Phillips, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of one count of probation violation and one count of post-prison supervision violation.

