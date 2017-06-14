Spanish radio show fills growing need

There’s a new radio show in town. Local radio personality Eloy Pando launched “La Onda Latina del Gorge,” or “the Latin Wave of the Gorge,” on June 4, and the program will air every Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We chose that time frame because it’s a relaxed time of day, people are barbecuing and hanging out,” said Pando, the host of the show, which is broadcast on 103.1 FM. “Our target audiences are second-generation Latinos that are the fastest growing minority in the Columbia Gorge and the nation.”

The radio station, located at 620 E. Third Street in downtown The Dalles, airs “La Que Buena,” which is programming from Univision, a nationwide Spanish language radio network based in Los Angeles. La Que Buena is the only 24-hour, all-Spanish radio programming in the Columbia River Gorge.

Pando, however, plans to take the programming of La Onda Latina del Gorge a big leap further, by bringing a live, local touch to the format.

“At times, we will be taking the show on the road around the Gorge, recording before a live audience that will feature karaoke, shoutouts, and local musicians that will be aired later,” Pando explained. “This will make the radio show more personal, and will take radio back to its heyday when radio had a live audience. We want to create a local program so we can have a voice live in town instead of everything out of Univision.”

For now, Pando’s program will offer a little bit of talk and a little bit of music, but later there will be much more.

“We have big plans and are eager to roll them out,” Pando said. “It will probably start happening this fall.”

Pando said he is gratified at the response in the local community, many of whom remember him from his old show, which was then called “The new Latin Wave.”

“We knew the show was going to be successful, but we’ve been blown away by a lot of old listeners who are coming back, and their kids are listening too,” he said.

Pando said his staff is vital to the success of the radio venture.

“They are new to radio, but they know the community,” he explained. “I chose a young team because I am hoping they stay with me and will take over in five or 10 years.”

One of the new DJs on La Onda Latina del Gorge is Alberto Flores, who works as a sales consultant at Ray Schultens Motors. Pando said Flores has great potential in the radio business.

“I’m hoping he’ll take it and run with it after I retire,” Pando said.

The Spanish radio programming is a facet of a larger business known as Gorge Country Media, which now includes four radio stations. Co-owners Shannon Milburn and his wife, Codie Carpenter, purchased the business, which was previously known as Haystack Broadcasting, in April 2016.

At that time, the business had three existing stations; Y102, which has a country music format; Star FM, which is pop music; and KLCK 1400 AM, a talk station.

Milburn and Carpenter decided to move Star FM from 103.1 on the radio dial to 95.9, and that created a new opportunity.

“That gave us an additional frequency we could use,” Milburn explained. “We started talking about the fact the Hispanic population really doesn’t have anything in the Gorge, and we thought there was an opportunity for the marketplace. So we decided to give it a shot.”

Demographic trends reinforce the notion that The Dalles is an excellent place for a Spanish-language radio station. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 17 percent of the city’s population in 2010 was of Hispanic origin. That was up from 10.5 percent in 2000, and the percentage is likely to continue to grow.

Pando said he was surprised when he got a phone call from Milburn last year and was told La Que Buena was going to be on the air in The Dalles.

“La Que Buena is one of the hottest shows in the nation,” Pando said.

Milburn pointed out that he worked with Pando years ago when they were both at Q104 in The Dalles, and he is happy to be working with him again.

“It’s going very well,” Milburn said. “We have a great team here.”