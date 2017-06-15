Letter to the Editor: Get facts

To the editor:

It is common knowledge that our country has been attacked, an attack on every person in every household in every part of the United States. Not with bombs or bullets and without a drop of blood shed.

The attack came during our 2016 election process while the American public was distracted and engaged in a pompous reality show spectacle. And yet, almost five months into the new administration and all the evidence of Russian interference in our elections, what is being done to figure out what happened and how to keep it from happening again?

The appointment of Robert Mueller to serve as the special counsel to investigate ties between Russia and the Trump campaign was an important first step but more can be done. Congress needs to create an independent commission to get a full and transparent accounting of the facts.

In the house, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) introduced HR 356 - Protecting our Democracy Act on January 6, 2017.

This bill would establish an independent commission to investigate Russian interference and there is currently a “discharge petition” to force a vote. Over 190 members have signed on including all members from Oregon except Representative Greg Walden (District 2).

In the Senate, Senator Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) introduced S.27 on January 4, 2017 that also calls for the establishment of an independent commission to investigate the Russian interference in our elections. Senator Merkley has signed on as a co-sponsor but Senator Wyden has not (as of today’s date).

Every citizen should be concerned about the Russian interference in the 2016 election and the potential for it to happen again. We the people are the voice of this country, and we must stand for truth, justice, and American values. Now more than ever it is time to make your voices heard.

Beverly Sherrill

The Dalles