Letter to the Editor: Strike shock

To the editor:

I saw the front-page news about the hunger strike at our local jail; I was shocked that the strike was based on the fact the inmates are only receiving one hot meal a day and cold meals the rest of the day.

I called the Chronicle to see if they would write a story about how seniors and people with disabilities are only receiving one hot meal a day, five days a week, frozen for the weekend through our local Meals on Wheels.

I was told by the person I spoke with to write a letter to the editor.

I thought, people who break the law get front page and the people we serve, who helped build this country and can no longer work, get a letter to the editor.

I think the seniors and people who are disabled should be front page, because not only do they get one hot meal a day, five days a week and frozen for the weekend, but it is at just a suggested donation of $3.75 for anyone over 60.

The tax dollar Meals on Wheels receives is just that, less than $1 a meal and the staff and volunteers work hard through fundraising and donations to make up the difference so not only do they get a full hot meal but a good tasting meal.

Ask yourself, what will it cost you as a taxpayer to ensure those who break the law are fed twice as much as our senior population who committed no crime, but just need a little help with food? What does it cost the taxpayers in The Dalles to house the inmates? What does it cost you when the inmate goes to court for the crime that was committed? What does it cost you when medical care is needed for the inmate? How much is the inmate or the family willing to pay toward their staying in our local jail?

As with most of us, when we are hungry. we have to go and buy our food; maybe we should charge the inmates who want those extra hot meals, or give those who feel one hot meal is not enough, the ability to pay for, or donate to, the cause they believe in.

Because one hot meal a day with cold meals in between is not abuse to our seniors, but a blessing.

Mildred Keller

The Dalles