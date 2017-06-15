For the Record for June 15, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 14, 12:14 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Federal streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

June 14, 2:20 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Cherry Heights and Sandlin roads. Vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 14 calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 3400 block of Crates Way after a caller reported some wheels were stolen off a vehicle.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2400 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was damaged.

A juvenile suspect was located Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Quinton Street and arrested. A report was taken.

Charles Thomas Smith, 26, Benton City, Wash., was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of East 7th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

An animal neglect report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1300 block of East 11th Street.

Cody L. Brock, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of West 15th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Wednesday afternoon after state police reported that a weapons denial occurred. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 900 block of F Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.

A harassment report was taken Wednesday evening from the 200 block of West 2nd Street.

Emily Keagan Smith, 28, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken early Thursday morning from the 800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported someone broke into his vehicle and took some items.

Regional Jail

Cassie Marie Crabtree, 33, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of first-degree failure to appear.

Joshua Tod Beacock, 40, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for first-degree theft.

Parole & Probation

Justin Wayne Martin, 26, Condon, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 4500 block of Highway 30 and is accused of parole violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

