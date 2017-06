Annika and Pella Bozina, 2-year-old twins from The Dalles, enjoy a historic carousel in Cleveland Park near Bickleton on Sunday with their grandfather Larry McCollum, also of The Dalles. Annika is on the left, Pella on the right. Larry said the girls are the fifth-generation great-granddaughters of Charles Bickle, from whom the town of Bickleton got its name.