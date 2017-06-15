Track Dedication

Colonel Wright Elementary students try out a recently completed walking/jogging path during a dedication ceremony this spring, culminating a year of activities geared to increasing student movement during school, which included a 5-minute walk break every 90 minutes during the school day and related group and club activities. The project was financed through the school’s Parent Teacher Association, Crestline Construction and SAPA The Dalles.
