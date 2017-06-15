Two-day FamFest this weekend

Two days of family fun are planned this weekend at FamFest, a fundraising event held at Lewis and Clark Festival Park in The Dalles.

The event is put on by ACTS (Acclaiming Christ through Sports), which did the inaugural FamFest two years ago. They brought it back this year and are expanding it to include a full day on Saturday with English-speaking entertainment, and on Sunday with Spanish-speaking entertainment. Sunday’s event is titled Festival de Mexico.

“Part of it is trying to blend our cultures more,” said Joe Martin, founder of ACTS. The event is a fundraiser to help send leadership students to San Francisco for mission work.

Hours Saturday are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family, or $10 for a ride bracelet that covers entry and a number of attractions at the event. The ride bracelet is new and will be a big savings over previous prices, Martin said. “This is really a screaming deal, when you start to look at all of the things we’re offering.”

They decided to do the ride bracelet to encourage having more people in the park. The initial FamFest drew 1,600 people.

The big attractions requiring the ride bracelet include pony rides, a portable zipline, a pedal go-cart racetrack, and a monkey motion trampoline, which is being strapped into a harness and jumping on a trampoline that takes the person high in the air, Martin said. On Sunday only there will also be a mechanical bull.

Free entry attractions include a climbing wall, bounce houses, an art pavilion, a snowball fight game and a dunk tank. There will be live music and DJs both days. The main entertainer, Angel Ocasio, does comedy and juggling and will be on at 6 p.m. both nights. Food for sale will include Mexican food, barbecued hamburgers and hotdogs and Papa Murphy’s pizza.

The idea for a FamFest first surfaced when the annual Jammin’ July Streetfest was cancelled. “When the Jammin’ July Streetfest went away, the worst part of that was the social capital that happened with that. That was half the fun, was seeing everybody.

“We wanted to replace that with something community-minded and fun, and this is what we came up with,” Martin said.

The weather is supposed to cooperate, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a mild breeze.

“We couldn’t ask for it to be much better for mid-June. You know it’s Father’s Day on Sunday too, and we’re just encouraging people, hey, here’s a fun thing to do,” Martin said.