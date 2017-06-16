The newest tug boat to work the Columbia River is the “Ryan Point,” pictured above entering the locks of The Dalles Dam in a photograph by Gary Elkinton. The Ryan has two sister tugs, “Crown Point” and “Granite Point.” All three look the same, as can be seen in the inset picture, photographed by Ken Marvel, a deck hand on the “Ryan Point” who has worked for Tidewater Barge Lines for 30 years, said Elkinton.