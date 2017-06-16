For the Record for Friday, June 16, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, June 16, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

June 15, 9:02 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1900 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

June 15, 9:29 a.m. – Personnel responded to the 3300 block of East 13th Street on a smoke investigation. An open burn was located and a property owner was observed putting tree branches on the burn. The owner did have a permit but was not aware of the current burn ban. The fire was extinguished.

June 15, 12:54 p.m. – Personnel responded to the 700 block of East 18th Street on a report of a building fire. Caller reported their wall heater caught fire and there was smoke in the home. Power to the heater was turned off and there were no major signs of damage to the wall.

Personnel also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An identity theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported fraudulent use of her debit card.

Dennis Clayton Bradley, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person, driving while suspended, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 700 block of East 15th Street after a victim reported a license plate from her trailer was stolen.

Bryant Logan Cole Graves, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Snipes Street and is accused of third-degree theft. He was also arrested on a warrant for strangulation.

Police responded to the 1500 block of East 9th Street Wednesday evening after a caller reported his neighbor said she took pills in an attempt to harm herself. She was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Nicholas Gordon Martell, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass. Shaun Joseph Filbeck, 30, Wilsonville, was also arrested and is accused of fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Michael Emerson Mayfield, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of meth possession.

Oregon State Police

Cody Mark Troutner, 23, Tygh Valley, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 northbound, and is accused of meth possession.