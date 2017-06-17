Letter to the Editor: Media’s biased approach

To the editor:

A little girl leaned on a lion’s cage. Suddenly the lion grabbed her by the collar of her jacket and tried to pull her inside while her parents screamed.

A biker jumped off his Harley, ran to the cage and hit the lion on the nose, causing the beast to jump back and let go of the girl. Then the biker returned the child to her grateful parents.

A reporter who had watched the event said to the hero: “Sir, that was the most gallant and bravest thing I’ve seen a man do in my entire life and, since I’m a journalist, I’ll make sure to have your story on the front page tomorrow! Now tell me about yourself.”

The biker replied: “Well, I’m a U.S. Marine, a Republican and I voted for Donald Trump.”

The following morning, the headline said: “U.S. Marine assaults African immigrant and steals his lunch!”

Seems to be the media’s approach these days.

Bill Davis

Hood River