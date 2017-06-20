Woman dies at What The Festival

A 27-year-old Corvallis woman died Friday morning at the What the Festival event outside Dufur. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

Cassandra Deleen Hood was reported dead at 9:50 a.m., according to police logs.

“There’s no indication of foul play, but that’s part of our investigation to determine if there was any foul play or anything like that,” said Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill.

He did not know if an autopsy would be ordered. He could not say where she was found on the property or who found her. he said investigators had been working on the matter through the weekend and were still working on it Monday morning.

It is the first fatality to occur at the festival, which just concluded its sixth year Monday.

The event ran Thursday afternoon through Monday morning.

W. Glen Boyd is the founder/producer of the What the Festival, said the death was “completely unrelated to the festival” and added, “I feel for the family.”

The festival is predominantly electronic acts with DJs, but also has a fair number of live acts as well. About 5,500 people went to the event this year, Boyd said.