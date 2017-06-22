Letter to the Editor: Weeds are great evil

To the editor:

Was pulling weeds… again. Thorns and thistles. Weeds help convince me that the g-o-d referred to in the Hebrew Scriptures exists. What? Man cannot eradicate weeds from the earth. If men wanted to remove all cherry trees or tobacco plants they would be successful, but not weeds. Weeds were prophesied to infuriate mankind for at least 6,000 years. Why? After the first man and woman choose to eat that which was forbidden, the ground was cursed and only from toil would it produce food. No matter what men have attempted in their efforts to remove weeds, they are all in vain.

What a strange relatively unknown prophecy written in a scroll by a Jew thousands of years ago that still holds weight today. A coincidence of evolution (a lie) or a deliberate thorn designed by a Creator to chasten men?

Weeds have the evilest of character. Weeds are opportunists taking advantage of every situation to establish themselves at the cost of others. Weeds simply appear, they need not be planted or watered or tended to. Weeds mimic the appearance of nice plants sprouting flowers even, but then become nasty and mean. Weeds are so persistent and literally impossible to eradicate you would think they knew someone in high places.

Why would a loving Creator inflict weeds onto mankind? It was an attempt to keep man out of trouble. What? The greatest evil that may visit men comes innocently, abundance of food and idle time.



The Creator knew that as healthy work diminished from men’s lives allowing them free time it would lead to trouble. Idle time, not being responsible for where your food comes from has allowed many men to become unproductive and lazy and troublesome.

Imagine if the food a family ate could only come from their own garden? They tilled it, planted it, watered it, weeded it, protected it, harvested it, preserved it and then cooked it and ate it at the same table…together. Imagine? This is the great hope contained and offered in the Books, returning a man and his family back to the land, all men.

A great humbling is needed to correct men’s attitudes. Nothing will do it better than forcing a man to grow his own food alongside his family…without petroleum! Church pastor teaches the “heaven going” lie for he has no faith in the Creator’s ability to make the entire earth a working garden.





Gary Fischer

The Dalles