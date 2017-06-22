For the Record for June 21, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday June 21, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to two calls for emergency medical services Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A vehicle was given a warning citation for parking a vehicle for sale on a city street at 10th and Cherry Heights Tuesday morning.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon she was almost attacked by a pit bull near the middle school. The dog belonged to a residence in the 1300 block of East 15th. The front door was open and no one was home. Animal control put the dog in the home and closed the door, and left a door hanger for the owners to contact animal control.

A 911 call was made on which screaming was heard and then the line disconnected Tuesday afternoon. A woman called again crying, saying her boyfriend wouldn’t leave. The man came on the line, said he wanted his stuff, and the line went dead. Police arrived to an address in the 1200 block of East 12th Street and arrested Chandon Leish Girl, 28, of Tigard on charges of second-degree failure to appear and interfering with making a police report.

A man called to report a dog in a car in a parking lot in the 3600 block of West Sixth Street Tuesday afternoon. Police arrived as dog owner and caller were having an argument. The dog was not in distress and the dog owner took the dog into the store.

A person with the post office reported Tuesday evening a transient man was lying on the steps. An officer found the man was resting on the steps and was fine, was just staying out of the sun and wind.

A caller in the 2700 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday evening her daughter was grounded and the mom took her phone. She wanted to know if she had a right to take the phone as punishment. An officer told her it was not a crime to punish a child by taking away their things.

A caller reported a driver at West Sixth and Chery Heights wasn’t stopping for stop signs, couldn’t maintain its lane and was going straight through turn lanes. It turned into an apartment complex. An officer found the vehicle, which had a shredded front tire. Police later talked to the driver, who said his driving was affected by the missing tire and he was trying to make it to a relative’s to fix it. He was warned for driving a dangerous vehicle.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday evening their vehicle has been keyed several times and it happened again Tuesday. They also reported their vehicle was hit over the weekend but were too busy to report it.

A caller in the 1000 block of Verdant reported coming home from dinner and noticing someone had pulled the doorbell out of the wall.

A voluntary vehicle repossession of a vehicle occurred Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of West Sixth Street.

A vehicle was repossessed Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of Vey Way. The owner was not aware.

Joshua Dale Phillips, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of probation violation and parole violation.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported late Tuesday neighbors were loud and it was an ongoing problem. He said other neighbors have called several times. When an officer arrived, things were mostly quiet except for loud swearing that didn’t rise to the level of violating the noise ordinance. The officer was going to look into the ordinance on problem houses that generate multiple calls to see if there is more that can be done to resolve the issue.

A caller in the 2400 block of East 13th Street reported late Tuesday someone rattled his bedroom door. There was no sign of anyone inside, and everything was secure.

A caller reported two females arguing early Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Eighth Street. Police found it was a male and female and was an argument only. The male left for the night.

Wasco County

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon his phone was stolen at the What the Festival outside Dufur, and now a locator app shows it is in Montana.

Daniel David Sallee, 26, Four Lakes, Wash., was brought to the regional jail on a transport for a Wasco County charges of probation violation.

Michelle Luther, 29, no address listed, was brought to the regional jail on a transport for Wasco County charges including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Oregon State Police

Donell Antown Vate Frank, 45, no address listed, was arrested Tuesday morning at milepost 88 on Interstate 84 westbound and is accused of eight misdemeanor commercial fishing offenses.

A father and son were traveling in the same vehicle Tuesday evening on Interstate 84 at milepost 102 when they began arguing. The son asked the dad to get out, he refused, and the father told the son to go ahead and hit him. The son, who was driving, hit the father in the face, who was sitting in the right rear passenger seat. The father had a swollen lip. The son admitted hitting the father because the father provoked him and asked for it. Leroy Arthur Miller, 18, of Goldendale, was arrested and accused of fourth-degree assault. The vehicle was released to the right front passenger and the father was picked up at the scene by his brother.

Douglas Timothy Meyers, 39, Eugene, was arrested early Wednesday east of the roundabout on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, June 20

Mega Millions -- 02-15-41-49-63 Mega-ball=03 Megaplier=03

Lucky Lines – 3, 7, 11, 14, 19, 22, 27, 32

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 3, 6, 6, 1; 4 p.m., 9, 3, 6, 3; 7 p.m., 3, 4, 4, 8; 10 p.m., 9, 3, 4, 3

Washington

Tuesday, June 20

Mega Millions -- 02-15-41-49-63 Mega-ball=03 Megaplier=03

Match 4 -- 04-08-14-21

Daily Game -- 01-08-03