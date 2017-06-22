Burning banned July 1

The Wasco County Commission has set the 2017 seasonal burn ban to go into effect just after midnight on July 1. The ban continues until local fire officials determine in late summer or early fall that the danger of fire season has passed.

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue District follows the county’s burn ban, which prohibits all burning, including fire pits, piles of yard debris and burn barrels.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed with caution. The ashes from charcoal briquettes should be disposed in metal containers well away from combustibles.

The City of The Dalles prohibits the use of burn barrels at all times and allows open burning only during advertised times of the year.